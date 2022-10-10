We chat with Igby Rigney, Iman Benson, Ruth Codd, and more at NYCC 2022!

Mike Flanagan and the Flanafamily have sent stars soaring time and time again with their Netflix series. Just to name a few, The Haunting of Hill House introduced Victoria Pedretti as a limitless powerhouse, The Haunting of Bly Manor made many fall harder than ever for Rahul Kohli, and then Midnight Mass sparked a groundswell of support for Samantha Sloyan and Hamish Linklater to score Emmy nominations for their exceptional work. (Nominations they should have received.)

Hopefully you’re ready to put even more must-know names on your radar courtesy of a Flanagan production because the team does it again with their latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club. In fact, they've got eight of them.

Based on the Christopher Pike book, The Midnight Club takes place at Brightcliffe, a hospice for young adults. That’s where we find Iman Benson’s Ilonka, Igby Rigney’s Kevin, Ruth Codd’s Anya, Annarah Cymone’s Sandra, Chris Sumpter’s Spence, Adia’s Cheri, Aya Furukawa’s Natsuki, and Sauriyan Sapkota’s Amesh. By day, they stick fairly close to Dr. Georgian Stanton’s (Heather Langenkamp) program and suggestions, but in the middle of the night, they all sneak out of their rooms and into the library because that’s when the Midnight Club is in session, a group that tells (mostly) scary stories.

Image via Netflix

Not only is the ensemble phenomenal when playing their real-world characters, but then they’re also tasked with tapping into a variety of different genres and personalities by playing the characters in the Midnight Club’s stories. It’s essentially a narrative structure that gives the cast the opportunity to show off maximum range, and that they do.

With The Midnight Club celebrating the October 7th debut of the series at New York Comic Con 2022 with a special screening of Episode 1, “The Final Chapter,” the cast swung by to share a little about themselves, and also to dig into some of their characters’ biggest moments of the season.

You can watch the interview in the video at the top of this article and find a time code breakdown of the entire conversation below. But beware! There are Midnight Club spoilers in this time code.

00:00 - Introduction

00:20 - If they were really in the Midnight Club, what would their mug look like and what would be in it?

02:20 - Benson on playing Ilonka in the show and then voicing all the characters for the audiobook.

03:17 - Codd on the scene she's most proud of.

04:20 - If Cheri told a Midnight Club story, what kind of story would she tell?

05:05 - Adia on the wildest Cheri lie.

05:49 - Rigney on a lesson learned making Midnight Club that he's eager to use on a future project.

06:34 - Sapkota and Furukawa on filming that unforgettable Amesh/Natsuki conversation in Episode 10.

08:02 - Sumpter on Chris' reaction to Sandra's apology in Episode 4.

09:18 - Cymone on filming the scene when Sandra gets the news about her misdiagnosis.

10:30 - Could the cast of The Midnight Club survive a zombie outbreak?