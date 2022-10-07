Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the ending of The Midnight Club.The Midnight Club has a depressing background, as it tells the story of a group of terminal young people who meet at a hospice, a place they go to wait for death. Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s new series might be grim and even depressing sometimes. Still, by the end of the season, it becomes clear this is another horror tale about accepting death as a natural part of life, just like Flanagan’s previous shows, especially Midnight Mass.

However, while The Midnight Club preaches accepting the end of life, the series leaves a handful of mysteries unsolved, with a cliffhanger to tease a second season might be possible. And since so much happens in so little time, it might be easy to feel a little lost about the fate of every main character. That’s why, like ghosts visiting from beyond the veil, we are here to go over The Midnight Club’s ending, explaining everything that happened in the series (or season?) finale.

Ilonka Embraces Death (and Kevin)

While The Midnight Club features an impeccable cast of main characters, the series is mainly told through the eyes of Ilonka (Iman Benson), the last terminal patient to come to Brightcliffe. While every patient of Brightcliffe is there to have a death that’s as peaceful and painless as possible, Ilonka chose the hospice after learning of a terminal patient who survives, Julia Jayne. According to newspapers, Julia went missing for a week before returning to Brightcliffe, claiming to be cured of her cancer. Julia indeed was healing and is the only patient ever to get out of the hospice alive. Willing to fight till her last breath against cancer, Ilonka arrives at Brightcliffe to uncover its secrets.

Through the season, we learn that Brightcliffe was previously used by a cult named Paragon. The Paragon was initially a community focused on exploring the healing power of nature. However, the cult leader, Regina Ballard (Katie Parker), became ever more fascinated by Greek mythology, so much so that she took up the name of Aceso, the Goddess of the Healing Process. Convinced that Brightcliffe was built at a place of power, Aceso does everything she can to communicate with the Five Sisters, Greek goddesses related to healing. Her goal is to wipe disease away and stay alive longer than a human usually lives. Aceso’s obsession goes so far that she ends up causing the demise of all adults from the cult, who died after drinking poisonous tea. Aceso claims the massacre resulted from an accident, but her daughter, Athena, who escaped Brightcliffe with all cult’s children, says in her journal she’s confident the adults were sacrificed by her mother on purpose in exchange for a long life.

Ilonka’s research leads her to believe Julia’s miraculous recovery was the fruit of a ritual inspired by the Paragon. So, when Anya (Ruth Codd) is facing the shadow of death, Ilonka takes the whole Midnight Club to the basement, where they perform a ritual in which they sacrifice the things they love the most. Anya dies anyway, which leads Ilonka to believe the ritual might not be accurate. However, Sandra (Annarah Cymone) receives the news she was misdiagnosed and is no longer terminal. Sandra, in fact, is going back home. For a moment, Ilonka believes the ritual saved Sandra and that the Midnight Club only needs to get all the procedures right next time. However, once Sandra revealed the exams that cleared her to go home were done before the ritual, Ilonka grew more desperate. She doesn’t want to die and also wants to save her friends. So, she’s not ready to face the harsh truth that the magic of Brightcliffe might not be real.

Desperate for answers, Ilonka turns to Shasta (Samantha Sloya), the woman who lives in the woods and collects herbs to produce healing balms. It’s then that Shasta reveals she’s actually Julia Jayne, the girl who survived. Shasta confirms the Five Sisters are real and asks Ilonka to help her sneak into Brightcliffe to perform a ritual that will save the young girl’s life. Ilonka accepts Shasta’s help, and after a Midnight Club meeting, she goes with Shasta and three strangers to the basement; Shasta brings three women from her community to help, claiming they need to be just like the Five Sisters. In the basement, Shasta sits in the middle of a circle, surrounded by the three women and Ilonka. In the middle of the ritual, Shasta tells everyone to drink a cup of tea. Ilonka is suspicious and refuses to drink. A wise decision, as we soon find out the tea was poisoned.

Shasta’s ritual is interrupted by Dr. Georgia Stanton (Heather Langenkamp), who uses secret stairs to go to the basement. There, she gets Ilonka to help her resurrect the three victims of Shasta’s ritual. As for Shasta herself, she escapes amidst the confusion and gets far away from Brightcliffe before the police arrive. The three women remain alive thanks to Dr. Georgia and Ilonka, but the whole deal forces Dr. Georgia to have a long talk with Ilonka about accepting death and living the most out of the time she still has. Ilonka is stubborn, though, and decides she will return home, a fate that seems better than telling her friends what horrible things she has done.

The following day, Ilonka gets her things ready to go back home when she receives a visit from Rhett (Daniel Diemer), Anya’s former best friend. Ilonka goes through Anya’s stuff with Rhett and finds out her dead friend’s ballerina statue has been fixed. The statue was missing the right foot, just like Anya, but now it looks whole. Ilonka sees that as a sign from the beyond as if Anya was reaching from the grave. She then fills up the document detailing her wishes for her funeral and tells her foster father what she wants him to do.

By night, she takes the statue to the Midnight Club, shares the news with her friends, and confesses to her crimes. At the end of The Midnight Club, Ilonka is finally ready to accept that she is dying. She’s also willing to do whatever she can to enjoy the time that’s left, which means getting together with Kevin (Igby Rigney). One of the last scenes of the finale shows Ilonka and Kevin sharing a kiss. It’s a tender moment that underlines how life goes on at Brightcliffe, with all the members of the Midnight Club getting support from their found family while they try to do the most they can with the bit of time they have left. It also echoes the whole series' message: that we should accept death if we ever want to live to the fullest. But the series is not over yet, as it still has one more surprise for fans.

The Midnight Club Still Has Mysteries to Solve

Before the credits roll, we are taken to Dr. Georgia's bedroom, where she’s getting ready to go to bed. There, we get to see some suspicious framing on the walls, such as the one featuring Stanley Oscar Freelan and Vera Freelan as they built Brightcliffe before the Paragon took over the residence. The couple is strangely familiar with the ghosts Ilonka and Kevin have been seeing around, which means Brightcliffe’s supernatural story began before Aceso and her cult. More surprisingly, however, is that Dr. Georgia removes her wig to reveal she’s completely bald, just like Aceso was when conducting her rituals. Also, Dr. Georgia has the Paragon’s symbol, the hourglass, tattooed on her neck, which means she might have been part of the cult. Maybe she’s Athena, the daughter of Aceso, who ran away from the cult. Or maybe she’s absorbing the lost years of terminal patients to keep alive, using their pain to feed a twisted ritual. Unfortunately, there are not enough clues for us to know for sure.

While The Midnight Club already tells a beautiful story of self-acceptance and mortality, the show has plenty of loose threads to explore in an eventual Season 2 — and the ending of the series just makes it obvious Flanagan and Leah intended to expand their story. Otherwise, they wouldn’t include a last-minute cliffhanger.

