With The Midnight Club celebrating its October 7th launch at New York Comic Con, co-creator, director, writer, and executive producer Mike Flanagan, executive producer Trevor Macy, and co-creator and executive producer Leah Fong took the time to chat with us about some of Season 1’s biggest moments and their hopes for a second season.

Just in case you haven’t had the chance to binge the team’s stellar new collaboration with Netflix, The Midnight Club is an adaptation of the Christopher Pike book of the same name — as well as a few other pieces of his work. The story is set at a hospice for young adults called Brightcliffe. The show introduces the location via its newest resident, Iman Benson’s Ilonka. Soon after moving in, Ilonka learns that the other residents are members of The Midnight Club, a group that meets, tells scary stories, and also shares a sacred pact; the first to die sends a sign to the others from beyond the grave.

If you’ve yet to watch The Midnight Club, the first two questions of this interview are safe to read, but be sure to heed the spoiler warning from that point on.

You can watch all 10 episodes of The Midnight Club on Netflix now and, if you’ve done that already, enjoy Flanagan, Fong, and Macy’s insight into some of Season 1's biggest moments and reveals, and what they're planning for Season 2 below:

If you were in the Midnight Club, what would your mug look like and what would be in it?

MIKE FLANAGAN: I'm obsessed with the donut mug that Ruth [Codd] had. I have one of those at home now. That’s the best mug. But I think, in reality, my mug would be something super nerdy. I would try to find something that had a video game controller for a handle or something like that. Or it’d just be a skull.

LEAH FONG: I have an actual huge mug collection, so the ones that I rotate on regular, one is a mermaid one, one is a Doctor Who one, one is a Bob Fosse one, and the other one is a thing that came in my baby’s play kit that says, ‘The days are long, but the years are short.’

TREVOR MACY: That’s hard to top. I have a hand-thrown mug my cousin made. That would probably be the one, and odds are I would need some whiskey.

I am obsessed with the Flanafamily and the environment that you create on set. In addition to just pure talent, what else do you need to see in a potential collaborator to know that this person is gonna be a good addition to the family?

FLANAGAN: That's a great question. You know, it's so many different weird things. I think we look very much for someone who is having as much fun as we are. That's really important. It's a job, but I think we recognize people who are there [that are] kind of grown up kids like we are, and so that becomes really important.

MACY: There's also a certain degree of, you want to be able to have a beer with them, you want to enjoy working with them. But there's also kind of [a fit] thing, because especially when Mike's directing, there's a specificity to the way we plan and some actors do better with that than others. Some amazing actors probably wouldn't be a great fit because Mike's like a three-take director for the most part and if you're not coming prepared and ready, it tends not to work so well with the way that we plan our shoots.

Want to add anything?

FONG: I like being a part of this family. Thanks for having me, guys!

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Midnight Club.]Which scene in the show changed the most from script to screen?

FLANAGAN: That's a terrific question. Script to screen. We were pretty good about shooting the scripts on this one. I think we did a pretty good job, but I do know that Episode 7, “Anya,” there's a lot in there, especially in the town square where she’s walking by all the shops and things like that, that initially on the page got crazy. We had stunts, people flying through the plate glass. Do you remember that? We had this kind of explosion of action, like the car crash from [Episode] 5 came back. That turned out to be more than we could deliver so we found a simpler version of it. But I think that's the one that probably changed the most.

FONG: That one we were like, let’s just go for it and see what we can get. So we kind of knew that things would probably change a little bit, but I really love that episode.

I have to talk about the very end. Heather [Langenkamp] came in earlier and she was telling me that she didn't find out about Dr. Stanton's real identity until a little while into the shoot. So at what point did you all figure out that that's where her path was heading?

FLANAGAN: We had that in the writers room. We didn't tell Heather initially. She was more interested in talking about the early parts of the season. And I wanted to kind of make sure that her baseline on Stanton was done before we got into stuff like that. You don't want to have that kind of change the way she’d approach a scene. But yeah, that was one of the big twists we were excited about.

I was talking about [this] with Heather and explained it to you before we started recording, that interpretations can be different, that's very exciting, and that's a big part of the reason why your shows in general often stay on my mind well after watching them. But, you could have a different feeling depending on what kind of day you're having, so are you in a positive Stanton day or a nefarious Stanton day?

FLANAGAN: The beauty of it is I think both of those can survive easily into the second season. And if we get a second season, I don't want to spoil that because we have a great answer that we're ready to show. If we don't get a second season, we’re going to put it all over Twitter and everybody will be able to see what we had in mind.

Was it a different thought process for you this time around because the other shows were very strictly one-and-done? Was it a completely different type of collaboration with Netflix because you knew you wanted to keep going?

FLANAGAN: This is the first time we've ever designed anything to be ongoing, and it's strange. It's a whole new vibe because you want the season to wrap up and be satisfying, but you need to leave enough on the field that people might want to come back, so that negotiation is tricky. And, you know, usually, we're done with a show [and] we can talk about it. It's in the past. With this one, we have no idea if it's gonna come back or if we're gonna be doing more, so it's all very kind of suspenseful for us. We get to experience the tension for a change. It's fun.

FONG: So hopefully we were able to have some nice emotional arcs that fill themselves, but then mythological stuff that’s all — you’ll have to wait and see.

Would Season 2 of the Midnight Club take place immediately after the events of Season 1 or will there be some sort of time jump?

FLANAGAN: There would not be much of a time jump. For a lot of our characters, they don't have too much time for us to burn, so we would be coming in relatively tight I think to where we left off.

I didn't have the heart to ask if there was gonna be a new cast so that's why I praised it another way!

FLANAGAN: That's the thing though about this show is if it does continue there will have to be a new cast and they'll have to kind of come in one at a time as people go.