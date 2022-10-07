The Midnight Club begins in Sacramento, California. The year is 1994, and high school senior Ilonka (Iman Benson) is ready to leave high school behind and live her best life in college. She dyes her hair red and practices her salutatorian address in the mirror before “sneaking out” to a college party with her friend Lauren (Taylor Dianne Robinson). Ilonka is such a good kid and student that her foster dad, Tim (Matt Biedel), encourages her to go out and “break the rules” for once in her life.

Ilonka and Lauren go to their first college party, where Ilonka hits it off with Brian (Matheus Severo), an English major and fellow literature buff. During this exchange, we learn that Ilonka is a huge fan of Mary Shelley, the author of Frankenstein, and admires all that she accomplished at such a young age. It’s a really sweet moment that is cut short when Ilonka starts coughing up blood. She runs to the bathroom, where she sees a flash of spooky images – an old man with black eyes, a house, a boy in a plaid shirt sitting on a cliffside bench, and a hooded figure sitting at the head of a table in front of a roaring fireplace – before fainting.

Ilonka goes to the doctor with Tim to find out what’s wrong. She is diagnosed with papillary thyroid carcinoma, a form of thyroid cancer. Her first course of treatment is a thyroidectomy paired with radioactive iodine. Ilonka is not only scared to receive this diagnosis, but she is set to start Stanford in the fall, and worries if the treatment will affect her enrollment and the future she had planned for herself.

Nine months later, on her eighteenth birthday, Ilonka is in the hospital and has lost her hair from her cancer treatments. Tim tries to put on a brave face and keep her in a celebratory mood, but after they learn that the tumors in Ilonka’s lungs didn’t respond well to treatment, and she may or may not survive another year, Ilonka starts to look at other options. Using the hospital computers, she discovers the Brightcliffe teen hospice center. In the 1960s, a young girl named Julia Jayne came to Brightcliffe with terminal thyroid cancer but was miraculously cured during her stay. Inspired by this story, and the fact that the house seems to be calling out to her, she begs Tim to take her there. During her search, she has the creepy visions once again, but this time we learn that the house she’s been seeing is Brightcliffe.

Image via Netflix

Tim is hesitant to take her to Brightcliffe because he’s scared of her dying alone without him, but when it becomes clear how much she wants this, he relents on the stipulation that they call this a "trial run" of sorts. When they arrive, not only does Ilonka feel a sense of deja vu seeing Brightcliffe in person, but she also sees a boy in a plaid shirt sitting on a bench, just like in her vision. She asks if they’ve met before, but he says that unless she went to Franklin High School or was a patient at Seattle General, then it’s not likely. They share their diagnoses before sharing names, but eventually, we learn that this boy with leukemia is Kevin (Igby Rigney).

Tim and Ilonka head inside, where nurse practitioner Mark (Zach Gilford) gives them a brief tour of Brightcliffe along with some of its backstory. The house was built in 1901 by a logging industrialist named Stanley Oscar Feelon and his wife Vera. From Ilonka, we learn that it was a halfway house during the great depression and that a cult called the Paragon called Brightcliffe home in the 1940s. Even though we know nothing else about this cult so far, it’s a fun little tidbit that has a good chance of coming into play later – because what good is a horror show set in an old house if the house doesn’t have a checkered past?

Whenever they get upstairs, Ilonka has another vision, this time of an old lady with black eyes. She faints again and wakes up in Dr. Stanton’s (Heather Langenkamp) office. During their conversation, we learn that Dr. Stanton lost a child to a terminal illness, and that’s what inspired her to run Brightcliffe. She sees the facility not as a place for teens to keep fighting their illnesses, but rather as a safe place that gives them “permission to leave the battlefield” and go out on their own terms. After the meeting with Dr. Stanton, Ilonka is taken to meet her peer mentor, Spence (William Chris Sumpter), who takes her on a “ghost” tour of the house. While walking through the halls, Ilonka sees a photo of Jessica Jayne, proving that she was in fact a resident of Brightcliffe. On the tour, we meet Natsuki (Aya Furukawa) and Sandra (Annarah Cymone) doing yoga. Natsuki has ovarian cancer, while Sandra has lymphoma. Sandra is also a “Jesus freak” and doesn’t like it when people make comments about her wig.

Image via Netflix

Spence and Ilonka then go to the library and then the game room, where she meets Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota), who has glioblastoma. Amesh was the newbie for two months until Ilonka arrived, and he’s thrilled that he can pass the new kid torch to Ilonka. Amesh joins their tour, and they arrive at one elevator in the building. They joke around about being too scared to go down into the basement while Amesh laments that he was never hazed despite his weird interest in having the experience. Ilonka nearly goes down there, assuring them that nothing really scares her anymore, until Spence reminds them that the basement houses the morgue.

They walk by Cheri’s (Adia) room while she’s playing a haunting song on her cello. Ilonka compliments her before the trio moves on. Apparently, no one really knows Cheri that well because she keeps changing her story. They reach Ilonka’s room and leave her there to get settled. Tim comes through to say goodbye and reminds Ilonka that he will gladly take her back home if she changes her mind about Brightcliffe. After he leaves, Ilonka notices strange chalk symbols written under her bed. Just as she goes to investigate them, her roommate Anya (Ruth Codd) appears, leading to an awkward introduction. When Ilonka asks about the symbols, Anya attributes them to her former roommate Rachel who became a Wiccan before she passed. Later on, at dinner, Anya also says that Rachel could feel a “living shadow” following her around right up until she died. Mark brings Ilonka her dinner, and Spence storms out (he seems to hate Mark for a reason not yet revealed).

That night, Ilonka has a dream where the other residents of Brightcliffe are lying dead around the table we saw earlier, with the hooded figure still at the head of it. Just as the figure's head turns to show its face, Ilonka wakes up to see Anya preparing to sneak out after their 10 p.m. curfew. Ilonka follows her to the library, where Spence opens the door for her. Kevin follows soon after, and Ilonka sneaks in behind him. Here we see the others gathered around the table, confirming that this is the one from Ilonka’s visions. They raise a toast to the Brightcliffe kids of past, present, and future before Natsuki dives back into the scary story she’s been telling for the past three nights.

During her story, Ilonka is discovered and asked to join the titular Midnight Club. Anya is skeptical at first, and insists that she join them for a drink and share a story before they officially let her in. Ilonka obliges, taking a swig straight from the wine bottle before telling the story of Julia Jayne. In Ilonka’s story, Julia’s diagnosis breaks her, and she becomes obsessed with the date she’s going to die before disappearing without a trace. When Julia appears out of nowhere a month later, she has no memory of where she’s been but miraculously her cancer is gone. However, now that her “expiration date” is uncertain, she has been cursed with the knowledge of the exact date that other people around her will die.

After sharing her story, Ilonka has to make one more commitment before joining the Midnight Club – if she is the first to die, she has to do everything in her power to reach out to them from beyond the grave. While everyone heads to bed for the night, Ilonka and Kevin stop in the hallway for a moment to look at the picture of Julia. Ilonka shares that a good part of her story was true, and that’s why she came to Brightcliffe. She doesn’t plan on dying, but rather finding a cure like Julia did. It seems as though the house may have other plans for Ilonka, however, because when she heads back to her room a shadow appears to follow behind.