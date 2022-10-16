The season finale of The Midnight Club begins with a flashback to a young Julia Jayne (Larsen Thompson) sneaking out of Brightcliffe. With Athena’s journal in hand, she appears at the door of Regina Ballard (Katie Parker), a.k.a Aceso. Julia begs Regina to teach her everything she knows, and Regina agrees as long as Julia promises to stay with her the entire time. They plan for her to return to Brightcliffe after the week is up in a muddy nightgown, as though she had just wandered off due to the mental toll of her illness.

Back in the secret basement, Dr. Stanton (Heather Langenkamp) has Shasta/Julia (Samantha Sloyan) pinned against a column. Ilonka (Iman Benson) awakens, and Shasta escapes to the elevator. Instead of chasing after her, Dr. Stanton asks Ilonka to help get the other women medical assistance. The next morning, Dr. Stanton tells Ilonka that the other women will live, but is still upset with Ilonka for helping her inside Brightcliffe in the first place. Ilonka apologizes, explaining that Julia was the reason she came to Brightcliffe. She asks Dr. Stanton not to tell the others what she did, she wants to be the one to do so. Ilonka also tells Dr. Stanton that she wants to go home with her dad, Tim (Matt Biedel), at the end of family day.

After their conversation, we learn that Amesh’s (Sauriyan Sapkota) glioblastoma has started to progress. He has trouble with motor skills, like picking up a pen, and he can’t see well out of his left eye. He also tells Natsuki (Aya Furukawa) that he’s begun to see a shadow following him around, just as Rachel, Tristan, and Anya (Ruth Codd) did before they died. Everyone gathers outside to bid farewell to Sandra (Annarah Cymone). There are many hugs and tears as everyone wishes her well. Kevin (Igby Rigney) tries to talk with Ilonka after Sandra leaves, but she ignores him to go inside and pack up her things.

During family day, Mark (Zach Gilford) once again brings Cheri (Adia) gifts from her parents. Even though she’s still sad that they aren’t there, she decides to come downstairs and spend the day with the others rather than stay in her room alone. Amesh talks with his aunt and uncle again, but this time they bring news that his parents should be back in the U.S. within a few weeks. Cheri offers to teach Spence (William Chris Sumpter) how to play the cello, and the two are obviously growing closer as friends. Before he can answer, Spence’s parents arrive. He’s surprised to see his mother, especially since they haven’t spoken since his speech to her, but they share a hug, and it seems as though their relationship may be on the mend.

Ilonka is still in her room, all of her belongings in boxes. Mark comes by with Anya’s friend Rhett (Daniel Diemer), who has come by to collect Anya’s things. He saw the obituary that Ilonka wrote for Anya, and knew that whoever wrote it loved her as much as he did. Rhett says that he could have done more to try and fix their relationship before she died, but Ilonka reassures him that Anya harbored no hard feelings toward him in her final moments. Ilonka gives him a box of her things, and inside finds that her ballerina statue with the broken leg is miraculously fixed, as though it was never broken in the first place.

Ilonka goes downstairs while waiting for Tim to arrive. Seeing all of her friends makes her realize that she wants to stay at Brightcliffe with them. When Tim gets there, instead of telling him that she wants to go home, she asks him to help her fill out the pre-need form that Dr. Stanton gave her on her first day. She wants him to read a poem called Epitaph, and reads the poem aloud to him. Tim is hesitant to help her fill out the forms, still not wanting to accept the fact that she’s dying, but ultimately agrees. Kevin is sitting on a bench outside Brightcliffe, kind of like he was in Ilonka’s first vision, when Katherine (Emilija Baranac) comes to check on him. Kevin finally has the conversation with her that he’s been dreading, and breaks up with her. He assures her that she did nothing wrong and that he’s not upset or mad at her. He says even though it wasn’t Ilonka’s place to say what she did about pretending to be normal, she wasn’t entirely wrong either.

Everyone except Ilonka is in the library for the Midnight Club meeting. Kevin is preparing to finish his serial killer story when Ilonka walks in. She has definitely decided to stay, and not go home. In Kevin’s story, Dusty invites Sheila over to kill her as the voices in his head command. Sheila walks in and sees the hourglass symbol in a photo of Dusty’s grandfather, and starts to put the pieces together. Dusty still refuses to kill Sheila, so his mother literally crawls in across the ceiling to finish the job. She attacks Dusty, and he kills her with the hammer accidentally. She is finally free from the evil spirit that took root inside of her, but now it wants to fully claim Dusty as its own. Dusty tries to fight the spirit and kill himself before it takes Sheila, begging her to finish the job. Sheila can’t bear to kill him and instead knocks him unconscious before taking him to a mental institution, where he’s set to live out the rest of his days alone.

After Kevin’s story ends, the others convince Ilonka to wrap up her witch story as well. At the gas station, the future that Imani tried so hard to avoid comes true – Ben is shot and Scottie’s sacrifice was for nothing. To try and make things right, Imani decides to use her powers to heal Scottie. While healing her, Imani sees her mother, who tells her that she doesn’t have the strength to heal Scottie without dying. Imani knows this and has made up her mind. She wants to atone for her mistake and reunite with her mother. As the story comes to the end, Ilonka tears up and is unable to finish it, so Cheri, Amesh, and Natsuki step in to wrap things up until Ilonka is ready. Her story about death, sacrifice, and the friends you leave behind hits close to home for all of them, and it’s a really sweet and vulnerable moment between the members of the Midnight Club. After the story is over, Ilonka tells them that Rhett came by to collect Anya’s things and about the statue. She begins to tell them about what she did the night before with Shasta before the scene fades out.

After the meeting, Kevin and Ilonka take the long way back to their rooms so that they can talk and catch up. They apologize to each other, and Kevin tells Ilonka that he broke up with Katherine. In a major win for the Kevin and Ilonka shippers, they kiss before going to bed for the night (finally!). But the series isn’t done surprising us just yet. In the final scene of the season, we see Dr. Stanton lock the door to her apartment before settling in for the night. She removes a wig to reveal an hourglass tattoo at the nape of her neck, just like Aceso’s daughter Athena had.