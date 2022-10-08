Even though the mysterious shadowy presence at Brightcliffe seemed to follow Ilonka down the hall (Iman Benson) at the end of the first episode of The Midnight Club, it now seems to be haunting her roommate Anya (Ruth Codd) in Episode 2, "The Two Danas." Anya awakens from a nightmare wherein the shadow completely surrounds her to find Ilonka making tea in their room. At first, Anya seems genuinely interested in her roommate’s alternative remedies, but we later learn that she was definitely faking it.

Not only does Anya’s attitude become harsher after Ilonka finds Rachel’s locket in her drawer, but she also pokes fun at Ilonka’s tea during group therapy. Before group therapy, Ilonka is given pre-need forms by Dr. Stanton (Heather Langenkamp). These are forms that dictate what will be done with regard to her body and funeral arrangements after she dies. While in Dr. Stanton’s office, she asks about Julia Jayne’s file and the Paragon cult who owned the house previously. Dr. Stanton says that all patient files are confidential and claims not to know about the cult, but she also looks uncomfortable when Ilonka asks, so we’ll see about that.

After she leaves Dr. Stanton’s office, Ilonka runs into Kevin (Igby Rigney) and apologizes for oversharing the night before. She wants to reassure him that she’s a logical thinker and isn’t clinging to some delusional hope. Meanwhile, Natsuki (Aya Furukawa) is reading aloud outside a room that looks more medical than residential. This room belongs to Tristan, who seems to be Natsuki’s former roommate. Even though don’t know her diagnosis, and we only catch a brief glimpse of Tristan when Mark (Zach Gilford) goes in to care for her, her prognosis doesn’t look great.

The theme of this group therapy session is “What do you grieve?” Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota) shares his sadness knowing that he won’t live to see the PlayStation, as trivial as that may be. Dr. Stanton reassures him, and the group, that they are free to grieve whatever they may miss after they are gone. Cheri (Adia) is next, sharing that she is grieving the pets back home that she will likely never see again. Anya meets her with skepticism, before moving on to share her own grief, or rather grievance, with Ilonka’s tea and her overall attitude.

Feeling hurt and upset, Ilonka dumps out her tea and goes out into the woods to clear her head. Just as Ilonka is about to collect some spring water, she meets Shasta (Samantha Sloyan), a woman who lives on the edge of the property. She tells Ilonka about the healing properties the water supposedly possesses before collecting water for herself and going on her way. Ilonka also sees an hourglass carved into a tree on her way back to Brightcliffe, which is probably totally normal and not concerning at all (just kidding, it’s totally creepy).

Ilonka returns to Brightcliffe and finds everyone else in the library folding paper cranes while Cheri plays her cello to provide “ambience.” Amesh’s “before I die” list includes folding 1,000 paper cranes in order to hopefully get a wish from the Gods, and his friends begrudgingly agreed to help. He goes on to list his other goals including finishing his video game, making it to his sister’s wedding, hang gliding, and losing his virginity. While they’re talking and teasing Amesh for his list, Spence (William Chris Sumpter) cuts his finger on the paper slicer and freaks out when he realizes that a couple drops of blood got on Anya. He bolts out of the library, and Ilonka is wondering why the room suddenly got so quiet for a pretty small cut. We then learn that Spence is HIV-positive and has AIDS.

Anya tears into Ilonka for her reaction, yelling at her for judging Spence when in reality she was just surprised because no one had told her before that moment. Meanwhile, Spence is getting his finger stitched up by Mark, who is dead set on convincing him to watch Interview with the Vampire. Mark is really nice to Spence, and reassures him that his illness isn’t a punishment for being gay, so it’s still not clear why Spence angrily ran away from him in Episode 1. Before the Midnight Club meeting, Anya is in the bathroom puking. Ilonka wants to be there for her but isn’t sure if Anya would let her. Ilonka knocks on the bathroom door, and Anya tells her to go on without her. Once everyone is in the library, Ilonka tells them about Shasta and brews chamomile tea with water from the spring in the woods.

Tonight, Anya is the one with the story, which she names “The Two Danas.” The story is about a girl from Ireland (who is also played by Ruth Codd) who gets accepted to a prestigious ballet school in America. After she and her family move, she starts to resent the pressure she feels to be perfect and wants to experience the fun things in life. One night, the Devil appears to answer her prayers, offering her the chance to create another version of herself. Dana accepts, and things are great at first. One Dana gets to party, the other continues with ballet and school work, but they both get to hear each other’s thoughts and feel what the other is experiencing. Eventually the Danas separate, but their connected lives are at odds with one another, and they decide there can only be one. After one Dana kills the other, we see the surviving Dana in a hospital bed missing the same leg as Anya. Even though this story is fictional, there may be some elements of Anya’s backstory woven within it.

After the club meeting, Ilonka tries to break into Dr. Stanton’s office. Kevin startles her, having followed her from the library thinking she was lost. He was worried about looking creepy, so he didn’t say anything, but still scared her anyway. After they laugh about the awkward moment, Kevin realizes that the door was unlocked the whole time. They go in and Ilonka finds what she was after — Julia Jayne’s file. Unfortunately, they can’t celebrate for long, because the on-duty night nurse is coming around the corner to investigate the noise. Kevin covers for Ilonka so that she can escape with the file, but before she can run away, she has another vision. This time, it’s like she’s in an old movie set at Brightcliffe. The halls are the same, yet different, and an old song plays in the background. A door opens at the end of the hall, and the creepy old lady is back once again. The vision once again caused her to faint, and she awakens on the ground with Kevin standing over her, making sure she’s okay.