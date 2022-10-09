After awakening from the vision that ended the previous episode of The Midnight Club, Ilonka (Iman Benson) tells Kevin (Igby Rigney) about what she saw – the old-timey version of Brightcliffe and the creepy old lady. To Ilonka’s dismay, he dismisses her visions as med-induced rather than as a sign of supernatural forces inside the house. Feeling alone in her journey for answers, Ilonka leaves for her room, where she pours over Julia Jayne’s file.

Within Julia’s file are drawings done during her time at Brightcliffe, including a sketch of a tree with an hourglass symbol on its trunk (like the one Ilonka sees in the woods in Episode 2) and a face with the numbers 292.13 repeated throughout the drawing. After staring at these images, Ilonka has visions of hooded figures walking through the library. Some are holding candles, and she sees an hourglass tattooed on someone’s wrist. As Ilonka watches them leave the library, one of the hooded figures senses her presence, appearing behind her moments later. Ilonka screams, waking herself from the nightmare.

After apologizing for her screaming, Ilonka asks Anya (Ruth Codd) if she’s seen the number sequence 292.13 before, and what she thinks it could mean. With typical Anya sass, she brushes off Ilonka’s request before immediately apologizing – a first for Anya. It’s family day at Brightcliffe, which is a sore subject for Anya because she has no one to visit her. Ilonka invites Anya to spend the day with her and her foster dad Tim (Matt Biedel). Anya insists that she’s fine, but it seems like she appreciates the gesture.

During family day, we see glimpses into the personal lives of the other Brightcliffe teens. Natsuki’s (Aya Furukawa) mother brings her old letters from and photos of her father from his time serving in the military. Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota) is talking with his Aunt and Uncle about his parents’ progress with U.S. immigration – they were deported and are trying to make their way back from India in time to say goodbye. Spence’s (William Chris Sumpter) mom didn’t show up because she has “the sniffles,” but Spence knows that that is just an excuse. He remembers that it’s her 50th birthday, so he suggests that he go with his dad to the party thrown by her church group to surprise her. His dad doesn’t think it’s a good idea, telling Spence that they both know the reunion isn’t likely to go the way they hope it would. It seems as though Spence’s mom has essentially disowned him since he came out and received his diagnosis.

Kevin is visited by his mom, brother, and girlfriend Katherine (Emilija Baranac), whose existence is as much a surprise to Ilonka as it was to me. Before Ilonka comes by their table to say hi (and awkwardly refer to Katherine as Kevin’s sister), Kevin’s mom tells him that his younger brother is joining the track team to continue his “legacy.” Kevin is taken aback by this, especially since he distinctly remembers that his brother is more interested in joining theater. He tells his brother that his high school experience should be for him and that he should do what he wants rather than appease some imagined “legacy” forced on him by their mother.

After Ilonka leaves the awkward interaction with Kevin’s family, she meets Tim in the foyer. He has been chatting with Anya, and much to Ilonka’s surprise, the two appear to be amicable. Ilonka invites Anya to join them in the library, where she asks Tim about the meaning of Julia’s numbers. Tim offers a few suggestions, but grows concerned at Ilonka’s apparent obsession with these numbers. He voices his concerns, but Anya reassures him that getting caught up in things to distract from their illness is quite common. She tells him not to worry about Ilonka because the kids of Brightcliffe will always look out for each other.

Another teen alone on family day is Cheri (Adia), who spends the day alone in her room save for when Mark (Zach Gilford) brings the “sorry we can’t make it” presents from her parents. Given the stack of boxes and stuffed animals along Cheri’s wall, I think it’s safe to assume that her parents have been “too busy” to visit her for a while. Later that day, Natsuki goes by Tristan’s room to chat and read to her as she did in the previous episode. This time, however, Natsuki doesn’t get a response over the intercom. Concerned, she goes into the room to check on Tristan, and finds her dead. The others gather in the hallway to pay respect as they wheel away Tristan’s body.

Continuing Kevin and Ilonka’s apology tour, Kevin comes by Ilonka’s room to apologize for dismissing her visions and calling them “crazy” the night before, Ilonka apologizes for the awkwardness at lunch, and things are okay between them once again. Kevin asks Ilonka about the file, and she shows him Julia’s sketches. Even though he also doesn’t know what they mean, he seems willing to help Ilonka figure out what they mean. During the Midnight Club meeting, Natsuki asks the group about a brief coldness she felt on Tristan’s sheets after they moved her body. She wants to know if they think it’s a sign from beyond. While Sandra seems open to the idea that it’s a sign, the rest of the group is skeptical. Ultimately they determine that it was a coincidence and agree to keep looking.

It’s Kevin’s turn to share a story tonight, and his is about a young serial killer named Dusty Shane. Not only is Dusty haunted by the spirits of the women he kills, but he seems compelled to commit these murders by the psychic voice of his catatonic mother. During his story, Spence calls Kevin out for telling a serial killer story last month that also used a smiley face as a calling card, so mid-story Kevin decides to use the hourglass symbol Ilonka showed him instead. Kevin’s story ends on a cliffhanger, with him reassuring the group that he will continue another night.

Ilonka stays behind, a little upset that he borrowed the hourglass symbol for her story. She doesn’t stay mad for long though, because as they’re talking she remembers that she’s seen the symbol in Brightcliffe before. They go to the elevator, where Ilonka finds the hourglass carved into the button panel. She presses the hourglass, but it does nothing until she presses the basement button and the hourglass at the same time. This takes Ilonka and Kevin past the basement to a secret chamber deep beneath Brightcliffe. Ilonka steps off the elevator, into the darkness. With only a match to light her way, she sees the hourglass symbol on the floor surrounded by a spiral pattern. Suddenly, the elevator goes up again with Kevin still on board, leaving Ilonka alone in the darkness. She lights another match, and sees the old lady once again.