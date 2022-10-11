When The Midnight Club resumes, Ilonka (Iman Benson) rushes into action to perform CPR on Anya (Ruth Codd), who throws up and awakens. She sees the menacing shadow in the corner and screams before passing out again. Worried about Anya, Ilonka talks with Dr. Stanton (Heather Langenkamp) the next morning before stopping by her recovery room. Dr. Stanton tells Ilonka that Anya overdosed on morphine and that she had a do not resuscitate (DNR) order on file. Ilonka feels bad for resuscitating her if that was against Anya’s wishes, but Dr. Stanton praises her character for not just standing by while her friend died.

Ilonka then goes to see Anya to apologize for going against her DNR and ask about the shadow she saw the night before. Anya appreciates Ilonka’s apology and seems to be grateful that the shadow hasn’t taken her yet, although she insists that she didn’t see anything. After Ilonka leaves Anya, Cheri (Adia) stops her in the hall to ask how she is, and we see a rare vulnerable moment between the two. Then Cheri pulls out a tape measure to measure Ilonka’s head before shutting her door mysteriously in Ilonka’s face.

While Ilonka is on the beach with Kevin (Igby Rigney), she tells him about the book they found in the library. It turns out that the book is the diary of a sixteen-year-old girl named Athena, whose mother founded the Paragon in 1931. Her mother Regina Ballard formed the Paragon after her husband died of pneumonia and her son died of polio as a new age health collective. Regina changed her name to Aceso after the Greek goddess of healing and became obsessed with worshiping the Five Sisters of Greek mythology – Panacea, the goddess of universal health; Hygeia, the goddess of cleanliness; Iaso, the goddess of recuperation; Aglaea, the goddess of beauty; and Aceso.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Get to Know the A+ Ensemble of 'The Midnight Club'

Aceso chose the hourglass symbol to represent the Paragon because it symbolized that time could be turned over, or repeated, again, and again, and again. Athena grew worried when her mother started sacrificing animals to appease the goddesses, so one night during her mother’s rituals she ran away with the other children. She called the police from a neighboring house, but when they arrived they found everyone dead in the basement except for Aceso. Aceso claimed it was a mistake, that she simply grabbed the wrong herbs for the group’s tea on accident. Athena wasn’t so easily convinced.

After that great moment of backstory and exposition, Ilonka goes back to Brightcliffe, where Cheri and a giant box greet her in the foyer. Cheri tells Ilonka about this prestigious wigmaker that her mother is currently working with on a project before opening the box and revealing a curly wig. Ilonka is taken aback, because it looks so close to the hair she had before chemo, and is shocked when Cheri tells her that it’s for her. Ilonka mentioned in passing that she missed her hair in the previous episode, so Cheri measured her head earlier in the episode – and apparently, also stole photos of Ilonka from her room while she was sleeping? – so that this wigmaker could recreate Ilonka’s hairstyle. Even though the whole sneaking into the room thing is a little creepy, Ilonka is extremely grateful that Cheri would do something so kind and thoughtful for her.

The Midnight Club meets at the beach early that night to celebrate Amesh’s (Sauriyan Sapkota) death day – the day that doctors told him he would be dead by. Spence (William Chris Sumpter) gives a speech and Amesh buries the suit he was supposed to be buried in the sand. Cheri whips out another surprise gift, this time courtesy of her dad’s work connections in Japan, giving Amesh the PlayStation console months before it’s supposed to be released. He is surprised and excited by this, seeing as the PlayStation’s release was one of the big things he was sad about missing. The group then has some pot brownies, another thing on Amesh’s “before I die” list before they split up and head back to the house. Natsuki (Aya Furukawa) and Amesh talk a bit before going back. Natsuki tells Amesh about her clinical depression and how Tristan’s death and Anya’s overdose kind of triggered a depressive period for her. Amesh then confides in her that he’s scared he’ll die before getting to see his parents again. It’s really sweet to see the two be so vulnerable with each other.

Image via Netflix

Ilonka returns to her room and sees the old lady standing over Anya’s bed. Even though she still looks terrifying, this time it seems as though she just wants Ilonka to follow her. Ilonka follows her through the bedroom door into the hall and once again appears to step into the past. She follows the old lady into the library, where she sees a mysterious man with his back turned to her and hears an eerie song on the record player. Ilonka says “hello?”, the figure turns around, and it’s Kevin. Ilonka is back in the present and the rest of the Midnight Club is gathered in the library.

Everyone is admittedly still a little high, but they carry on as usual, unfortunately without Anya who is still too weak to join them. Spence tells the group about the voice he heard coming from the recovery room intercom, and they agree that it was a sign from beyond. Since it’s Amesh’s day, he gets to tell the story. This one is about a young boy, Luke, who loves video games. One day he meets a prolific video game developer (played by Rahul Kohli) who asks for his help on a project. It’s a next-gen simulation-style game where the player controls the nuclear arsenal and is trying to prevent the end of the world. It’s an unbeatable game, and Luke is trying to help him come up with a solution that would allow the player to win and save the world. However, Luke comes to realize that this man is actually a future version of him from a world where the planet is destroyed by nuclear war, and he was given one chance to go back in time to stop it. After the meeting, Amesh walks Natsuki back to her room. She tells him that she enjoyed his story, but wished that Luke could have been with the girl he loved in the end. Their interaction is dripping with “will they/won’t they” tension. Finally, Natsuki turns to go back into her room, but it’s a fake out, and she turns back to kiss Amesh (cue a chorus of “awwww”).

Ilonka finds Anya struggling to remove the sheets from her bed after having an accident. She gets mad at Ilonka when she offers to help, but Ilonka matches her frustrated energy and insists on helping Anya. While Ilonka helps clear her bed, Anya blurts out that she killed her parents. She tells Ilonka that, like the character in her story, she moved to America with her parents to attend a prestigious ballet school. She started to rebel under the pressure she felt, sneaking out to go to parties. One night, her parents noticed she was gone and decided to drive around to look for her. While they were out, their car hit a patch of black ice, and they had a fatal car accident. Anya blames herself and uses drugs to cope. Her childhood friend Rhett (Daniel Diemer) tried to help her go to rehab, but Anya got angry with him and shut him out. Two months after their big fight, Anya was diagnosed and lost her leg. In a rare moment of vulnerability, Anya leans in to Ilonka’s arms, crying that she doesn’t want to die.