This episode of The Midnight Club begins with Kevin (Igby Rigney) continuing his serial killer story from Episode 3. Dusty has killed again, a girl from his school named Harmony, but also has to kill her younger brother. He didn’t plan to, but he didn’t know he was there and can’t leave a witness behind. We learn that Dusty is compelled to kill by sinister voices in his head, led by his mother’s, that whisper a name menacingly until he completes the kill. After Harmony, the voices tell him to kill Sheila, his new girlfriend. Then Kevin once again ends the story on a cliffhanger.

But this isn’t the end of the Midnight Club meeting, because Ilonka (Iman Benson) also has a story to tell. Her story is about Imani, a young witch whose mother dies trying to use her powers to heal a patient. Imani, like her mother before her, has the ability to see glimpses of the future but not much power to change it – her mother warns her that the universe always finds a way to fulfill its desired path. Despite her mother’s warnings against using this power at night, she looks into the future and sees a young boy die. She prevents his death, but not without consequence – one of her friends is shot instead.

Before Ilonka’s story is complete though, Anya (Ruth Codd), who has returned to the group after her overdose, passes out during the story. They learn that Anya’s body has gone into sepsis, a serious and often fatal infection where the body’s immune response causes tissue damage. During group therapy, Sandra (Annarah Cymone) is uncharacteristically angry, even going so far as to say “screw God’s plan.” Ilonka gets mad as the others share their hopes for a gentle and painless death for Anya because she isn’t ready to give up or stop fighting for her. She says that she’s willing to burn the world down to save Anya, her friends, and herself.

Dr. Stanton (Heather Langenkamp) somewhat ominously warns against fighting death, encouraging Ilonka to spend the time that Anya has left with her rather than chasing something unattainable. Taking Dr. Stanton’s words to heart, albeit briefly, Ilonka goes to visit Anya in the recovery room to tell her goodbye. She tells Anya how much she loves her, despite their rocky beginnings. Anya then awakens, telling Ilonka that she’s not ready to go and wants to live.

Back on her healing journey, Ilonka takes Athena’s journal (the book with the hourglass on the cover) out into the woods. Shasta (Samantha Sloyan) once again appears out of thin air while Ilonka is collecting spring water. Ilonka tells Shasta about her desire to help Anya, and Shasta gives Ilonka her full support. After seeing the book in Ilonka’s arms, Shasta is suddenly a wealth of knowledge on the Paragon and rituals related to the hourglass symbol. Shasta has an hourglass tattoo on her wrist but claims to be part of a group older than the Paragon. She also seems to worship the Five Sisters, asking how many women there are in Ilonka’s group before offering to be the fifth. Shasta gives Ilonka some of her blood and tells her to gather close to a gallon of the spring water for a healing ritual.

Ilonka tells the others about her plan to enact this ritual, and a few of them are skeptical at first. Sandra is vehemently against it, while Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota) is also a little creeped out by the idea. Eventually, everyone except for Sandra comes around, and they leave to prepare for that night. Natsuki (Aya Furukawa) tries to convince Sandra to join, even if she doesn’t believe in the ritual, to show support for the others and Anya. She wants the group to show solidarity in their love for Anya. After Natsuki leaves, Sandra has a nightmare where she and Ilonka are in the secret basement chamber before the ritual. It’s just them, surrounded by empty cloaks on the floor. Sandra tries to call out to Ilonka, but Ilonka is unable to make a sound, no matter how hard she tries. The former owners of the cloaks then come back to life, surrounding Ilonka before Sandra wakes up.

That night, Ilonka takes Anya down to the basement chamber. When they arrive, there are sheets on the floor arranged into an ominous warning of “DON’T.” Ilonka quickly kicks the sheets away before Anya or anyone else sees them. After everyone except for Sandra arrives, they put on the sheets and prepare for the ritual. Suddenly, the elevator goes up on its own, and everyone worries that it won’t come back. But then, the elevator returns, and Sandra appears despite her nightmare. She asks if they’ve seen anything weird, but Ilonka cuts in and insists that they haven’t before anyone else can reply.

They start the ritual by sitting in a circle and calling on the Five Sisters by name. Everyone in the group has brought an item of emotional value to sacrifice in the fire. Ilonka has a bracelet from her foster parents that symbolizes home to her. Kevin has his first track medal that to him symbolizes freedom and power. Spence (William Chris Sumpter) has every ticket stub from the movies he saw with his mother – it was their favorite thing to do together before his diagnosis. Cheri (Adia) has a box of folded notes from her former classmate Margaret Rainey, who is her first love. Amesh has a photo of him and his father. Natsuki has a keychain from a car whose crash she was lucky to survive. And Sandra has a gift from a boy she wasn’t supposed to have a relationship with. They all give their offerings and cut their hands to offer blood as well. They then put a bloody fingerprint on Anya’s forehead before dumping the spring water over her. The group waits in anticipation of something happening, but they are unable to see the shadowy form above Anya – it has finally come to claim her.