No longer at Brightcliffe, Anya (Ruth Codd) scans items as a grocery store cashier at the start of Episode 7 of The Midnight Club. She walks by the same businesses every day after work, including a ballet studio, which she often looks at longingly. She goes home to watch TV alone and removes her prosthetic leg before going to bed. The next day at work, her boss asks her about her goals and if she has any plans for the future. Her boss seems nice but is also so cheerful that it’s kind of creepy. After work, she goes to a support group and talks about the spontaneous regression of her cancer after the Midnight Club’s ritual. Rather than feeling chosen and saved, however, Anya feels “chewed up and spit out” by the universe.

She returns home and calls her old friend Rhett to apologize. Sadly, he doesn’t seem too interested in her apology, and Anya goes to bed defeated. At midnight, voices can be heard coming from her alarm clock. Even though Anya shuts it off quickly, it sounds an awful lot like the Midnight Club’s toast – something isn’t right here.

Anya once again shares some of her story in the support group, telling everyone that the ritual only worked for her. They tried it many times after, but it wouldn’t heal anyone else. Everyone has died in the last year, and Anya feels guilty once again that she’s the only one who survived. Things start to get really weird when Anya goes back to the grocery store when a bloody hammer, like the one used by Dusty in Kevin’s (Igby Rigney) story, appears on her conveyor belt. The woman who put it there is covered in blood and looks suspiciously like Dusty’s mother. Anya’s boss takes over the interaction but then treats the bloody hammer like it’s a normal object that’s just in need of a price tag.

On her way home, Anya looks into the video game store and is thrilled to see Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota) alive and well. But sadly, this isn’t Amesh. It’s Luke, Amesh’s character from his story, who doesn’t recognize Anya at all. Anya then starts to see other characters from her friends’ stories appear – the ones who look exactly like them. She freaks out and makes her way back home. It’s midnight again, and the radio on her alarm clock kicks on automatically. This time we can clearly hear Ilonka’s (Iman Benson) voice. Instead of shutting it off automatically, Anya pauses to listen to her message.

Ilonka says that everyone is gathered in the hallway by her recovery room, and they’re talking to her through the intercom. Dr. Stanton (Heather Langenkamp) found them in the secret basement and is furious with them. The Midnight Club is currently banned from the library, but they still got permission from Mark (Zach Gilford) to come and talk to her. Natsuki (Aya Furukawa) has a story to comfort Anya, whose condition has worsened since the ritual. The world she's been in is just a dream.

In Natsuki’s story, Anya vanishes in a flash of light during the ritual and disappears for a week. She reappears healed and helps the club repeat the ritual until everyone is healed. They all leave Brightcliffe and move into an apartment together. Anya reconciles with Rhett, and the two get married and grow old together in the same neighborhood as her friends. Even though they all know it’s just a story, they find comfort in the dream of growing old and remaining friends until they die. Ilonka stays behind and apologizes to Anya for the ritual. In Anya’s room, we see her open her eyes for a brief moment before they close forever.

The next day, Ilonka goes by her empty room before going to see Dr. Stanton. Anya had left the remainder of her belongings and money to Ilonka before she died. Ilonka is shocked by this, but is more interested in the punishment that Dr. Stanton has in store for her and the rest of the Midnight Club. Dr. Stanton is still undecided in that regard, but she does ask Ilonka where she found the book with the hourglass. Ilonka is honest and tells her that it was in the library with all the other books. It was filed away like the others, it’s not like it was hidden.

Ilonka then goes to see Shasta (Samantha Sloyan) to tell her that the ritual failed. Shasta reassures her that it wasn’t her fault and tells her not to blame herself. Back in her room, Ilonka goes through the items that Anya left for her. She finds a piece of paper with Rhett’s phone number on it and instantly dials the numbers. Sadly, the number is no longer in service. Her foster dad Tim (Matt Biedel) then appears to comfort her. The Midnight Club meets that night in the library, despite Dr. Stanton still determining their punishment, so that Ilonka can read a letter that Anya left for them. Ilonka reads Anya’s final words to the group, and then they toast to her memory. Dr. Stanton then barges in and asks them to return to bed. Even though they’ve known about the club for years and let the kids meet “in secret,” things have changed since they tried the ritual.

Before they go back to bed, Ilonka suggests they throw a funeral for Anya. They’re already in trouble with Dr. Stanton anyway, and Anya deserves a proper sendoff. They go to the beach and scatter her ashes while Cheri (Adia) plays “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day on her cello. After Anya’s ashes have been scattered, the Midnight Club gathers to finish out the song with Cheri, singing to the memory of their friend. Ilonka stands in the water, staring out into the night waiting for her feet to grow numb. Kevin stays behind to comfort her. Ilonka tries to kiss him, but he pulls away. Embarrassed and sad, Ilonka runs back toward Brightcliffe.

Back at Brightcliffe, Dr. Stanton burns Athena’s journal before hanging a picture of Anya on the wall in the hallway – her presence joining the other former denizens of the old house. Ilonka is almost caught by Dr. Stanton as she heads toward her office, but luckily she misses her. Dr. Stanton calls someone, and Ilonka overhears that one of the teens may be going home because they are no longer sick. Ilonka makes a not-so-stealthy run for her room, tripping loudly in the hallway and narrowly missing detection once again. Ilonka makes it to her room just in time to see that creepy old lady again. This time she’s “hungry” and chases Ilonka to her bathroom, where she locks herself in. But just when she thinks she’s safe, Ilonka sees the old man with black eyes again (we last saw him at the college party she went to), before everything goes black.