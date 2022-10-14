Content warning: This article talks about depression and suicide as depicted in The Midnight Club.

Ilonka (Iman Benson) is still unconscious on her bathroom floor after fainting in the previous episode. She wakes up and recalls the old man and woman she saw the night before. The next morning, Ilonka confronts Dr. Stanton (Heather Langenkamp) about what she heard the night before. Ilonka asks Dr. Stanton who is going home, but Dr. Stanton isn’t ready to tell her yet. She asks Ilonka not to tell anyone what she overheard and that she plans to as soon as she knows for certain that someone actually is well enough to go back home. Ilonka asks if it’s her, but Stanton says no.

During group therapy, Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota) asks Dr. Stanton if she’s made a decision on whether they’ll be allowed back into the library. Dr. Stanton says that she hasn’t and that the group has to work to rebuild trust with her – and that starts with being honest and sharing during group therapy. Ilonka admonishes her for demanding honesty from them when she knows that Dr. Stanton has been hiding things from them. Sandra (Annarah Cymone) cuts in before Ilonka presses the issues further, saying that she’s missing Anya (Ruth Codd) a lot and feeling angry after losing her.

Kevin (Igby Rigney) stops Ilonka after group therapy to ask what’s wrong, but at first, she replies “nothing.” After he apologizes for how he reacted to her kiss the night before, she decides to tell him the truth. They go to her room, where she shares that one of them is going home. Even though she promised Dr. Stanton she wouldn’t, Ilonka says that she was going to “burst out crying” if she didn’t share the burden with someone else. Ilonka thinks that the ritual worked, just not for Anya. Ilonka goes to visit Shasta (Samantha Sloyan) and tells her the same thing. She shares that she thinks Dr. Stanton is lying, and that there’s a possibility that she could still be the one who gets to go home cured. Ilonka feels conflicted, unsure of what to do if the ritual worked for her. Shasta then offers to show her something on the compound to ease her worries.

Meanwhile, Amesh goes to see Mark (Zach Gilford) for a vitamin infusion, but stumbles trying to get onto the exam table. Mark asks if he’s okay, but Amesh brushes it off as a new comedic bit that he’s trying. Cheri (Adia) is giving Spence (William Chris Sumpter) a haircut in his room, telling him that she used to do it all the time at her boarding school. Even though Spence doesn’t totally believe her, he lets her continue while asking if the story she told during the ritual was true. Cheri admits that it is, that Margaret Rainey really was her first love and that she’s out to her parents. Spence commends her bravery, but Cheri tells him that he also has courage. They go to ask Mark for a favor – Cheri says that Spence is trying to do a brave thing, but first, he needs a ride.

Shasta takes Ilonka around the compound, telling her the story of her company and its relationship to Brightcliffe. She named her company “Good Humor” because “all medicine in Ancient Greece revolved around the theory of the humors.” According to Shasta, a humor is a chemical system that regulates the body. In Ancient Greece these humors were blood, phlegm, yellow bile, and black bile – if a person was able to keep these four things in perfect balance, they would be disease free. Shasta says that Brightcliffe is on a nexus point unlike anything outside of Ancient Egypt, and that the place holds tremendous power. Shasta also believes that Midnight Club’s ritual worked, and asks Ilonka to join her collective to help them access that power. She offers to help Ilonka recreate the ritual to help her friends if Ilonka can bring her Athena’s journal.

Amesh goes to see Natsuki (Aya Furukawa) after his vitamin infusion and asks her to join him on a nature walk. She tells Amesh that she isn’t feeling well, and would rather spend the day inside and alone. Amesh can tell that she’s still depressed, so he offers to sit and read outside her door in case she needs anything so that she knows she’s not alone. But after Natsuki says that she thinks that would be cringe and kind of creepy, Amesh plays it off and says he was just joking. Natsuki apologizes and kisses his cheek before shutting her bedroom door and leaving him in the hall.

Mark and Cheri’s mission: help Spence have a much-needed conversation with his mother. They stay in the car while Spence goes to his front door. Spence’s dad answers the door, surprised, but Spence stands his ground and insists on speaking his piece to his mother. He walks in and tells her that Anya’s death made him realize that his friend’s love and support were enough for him – that when his time comes, he’ll be surrounded by people who love him for who he is without judgment. He says that he won’t beg for her love nor will he ignore who he really is to appease her. Spence then leaves before his mother can respond.

Back at Brightcliffe, Dr. Stanton is on the phone with someone and asks them to fax over one of the teen’s test results. Dr. Stanton refers to them as “her” so that narrows it down to Sandra, Cheri, Natsuki, or Ilonka, depending on whether you believe what Dr. Stanton told her earlier. After that brief expository moment, Mark, Cheri, and Spence return from their mission. Mark asks Spence if he’s okay – he didn’t say a word the entire car ride back – but Spence reassures him that he is. It’s as though Spence has a weight lifted off his shoulders. On her way to the Midnight Club meeting, Ilonka sees Amesh waiting outside of Natsuki’s room. When Ilonka asks if he still wants to wait for Natsuki, he decides to give her space and heads to the library with Ilonka. The Midnight Club, sans Natsuki, arrive to find the library door locked – Dr. Stanton must still be mad at them for the ritual. The group then parts ways for the night.

Amesh goes on a walk around the house to clear his head but runs into Natsuki not long after leaving the other behind. She was on her way to the library and planning to share a story that night. Amesh tells her that it’s fine if she wants to break up with him, that life is too short to be with someone that you don’t want to be with. But she reassures him that she doesn’t want to break up with him and asks if he wants to hear the story she was planning to tell.

In Natsuki’s room, she tells the story of Theresa, a young woman who is tough, complicated, and not easy to know. Needing to get away and think, Theresa goes for a drive. While on the road, she meets a couple who need a ride. She hesitantly says yes, but soon after they start to see weird things on the road. Theresa keeps driving in circles, a weird smell fills the car, and she passes a young woman walking alone on the road. The man keeps pushing her to stay in the car and do dangerous things while the woman keeps trying to convince her not to listen to him and to trust herself. At the end of the story, we learn that the man and woman are personifications of Theresa’s consciousness, the man representing her depression. Theresa never left the garage and has been slowly suffocating from the carbon monoxide.

In Natsuki’s story, Theresa decides to live and makes it to the garage door opener in time to save herself. But Natsuki shares that in reality, she wasn’t as lucky. Her mom found her unconscious in the garage and was rushed to the hospital. It was there that she received her cancer diagnosis. Amesh tells Natsuki that he’s glad she’s still here and alive, even if it’s just a little bit longer. Natsuki then kisses Amesh again and tells him that she wants him to stay with her.

Ilonka lies awake in her bed, the cries of a young girl keeping her from sleeping. She goes down into the secret basement to investigate. Ilonka sees the old lady wandering around the dark chamber, but instead of running in fear, Ilonka taps her shoulder, demanding she says what she wants. But when the old lady turns around, we don’t see her face. Instead, we see Kevin, who looks really freaked out and unaware of how he got there. “No,” he says, “Not again.”