For once, this episode of The Midnight Club starts with good news – Dr. Stanton (Heather Langenkamp) tells Sandra (Annarah Cymone) that she gets to go home. Sandra still has intestinal polyps but has significantly fewer than when she arrived at Brightcliffe. This means that she was misdiagnosed with terminal lymphoma. Sandra is surprised at the news, feeling both relieved and scared about telling the others.

Kevin (Igby Rigney) awakens suddenly in Ilonka’s (Iman Benson) room, having just had a nightmare that he was back in the secret basement with the old man. Confused as to how he got from the basement to her room, he asks Ilonka what happened the night before. She tells Kevin that when she found him in the basement, he was out of it, so she did her best to bring him back upstairs on her own. Kevin confesses that this isn’t the first time he’s woken up down there, telling Ilonka that he’s found himself down there most nights since they discovered the existence of the secret basement with no clue why or how he got there. He once again tries to brush off this strange occurrence as a side effect of their medication, but Ilonka doesn’t let him off so easily this time. She tells him that she’s also been seeing an old woman around Brightcliffe, and that it has to mean something.

Ilonka calls an emergency daytime meeting of the Midnight Club in the library. As she spreads the word, she catches Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota) in Natsuki’s (Aya Furukawa) bed without a shirt on. They’re all kind of embarrassed, but try to just laugh it off before agreeing to meet in the library. After Ilonka shares what she and Kevin have been seeing, she learns that no one else has been having these visions. Amesh calls the phenomenon folie à deux, a delusion shared by two. Natuski isn’t so quick to dismiss their visions, saying that maybe the old man and woman aren’t ghosts, but rather Toshi no Taberu Hito – which means “eater of years” or “the years eater.” According to her grandmother, the Toshi no Taberu Hito looks like an old woman, and they dwell in places where people are going to die, feeding on the years they don’t get to live.

Spencer (William Chris Sumpter) is still skeptical, so to try and prove that supernatural magic does exist at Brightcliffe, Ilonka breaks her promise to Dr. Stanton, and tells everyone that one of them is cured and gets to go home. Ilonka shares that she thinks the ritual worked for her instead of Anya (Ruth Codd), and that she’ll be the one to go home. Sandra finally speaks up to tell them that it’s actually her. Ilonka dismisses Sandra at first, not realizing that she spoke with Dr. Stanton earlier that day. Sandra cuts in and tells the group that yes, it really is her, but she doesn’t believe the ritual helped her heal. Sandra shares that she was misdiagnosed from the start and that she had an endoscopy a week before they even did the ritual. She’s scared that she has to start her medical journey from the beginning in order to find a new diagnosis.

Ilonka once again kind of dismisses her concerns in favor of trying to prove that the ritual worked, using Spence’s experience with the intercom as a sign that there are greater forces at work in Brightcliffe. Then in a shocking turn of events, Sandra confesses that the voice Spence heard through the intercom was not from the great beyond, but was her trying to give Spence hope that something existed after death. She profusely apologizes, feeling both relieved and ashamed of the whole situation. Overwhelmed, Sandra runs out of the library.

Feeling like everyone thinks she’s crazy, Ilonka runs out not long after. In the lobby, Ilonka runs into Kevin’s girlfriend, Katherine (Emilija Baranac). She’s trying to surprise Kevin with a picnic on the beach, but unfortunately for her, this was not the time to cross Ilonka. Ilonka takes out her anger and frustration on Katherine, telling her that pretending to be normal is hard on Kevin and that it’s selfish of her to expect him to go outside his comfort zone so that she can pretend he isn’t dying. Kevin walks in and calls out Ilonka for being mean to Katherine and overstepping, but Ilonka runs off to the woods before they can address what she said.

Ilonka goes to see Shasta (Samantha Sloyan) once again, this time asking for a place to stay. She needs a break from Brightcliffe and Shasta’s healing guidance. Ilonka tells Shasta that the ritual didn’t work for her and that she’s still sick. Shasta reassures Ilonka that the answer to her healing still lies within Brightcliffe and that she still believes in the power of the house. Shasta reveals that she knows better than anyone that the ritual can work, because she is Julia Jayne, and it worked for her during her time at Brightcliffe. Meanwhile, Kevin confides in Spence that he doesn’t know what to do about his friendship with Ilonka. She clearly overstepped with Katherine, but he also relates to what she’s feeling. Spence simply tells him to “do what he wants to do,” and Kevin takes that to mean that he should break up with Katherine so that he can be with Ilonka. Kevin is hesitant to break up with Katherine because he knows that after he dies, all that will be left are people’s memories of him, and he is scared of leaving Katherine with bad memories.

Later that night, Mark (Zach Gilford) takes Spence to meet some of his activist friends, who are preparing for a local rally and also having game night. Spence is hesitant at first, but jumps right in, discovering a new layer of support and community he didn’t have before. When they return to Brightcliffe, Spence asks Mark how he got into activism and found support as a gay man. Mark shares that after a dear friend of his died, he couldn’t just sit by while others died around him. Back at Shasta/Julia’s compound, she tells Ilonka how the ritual inspired her to form this community. After leaving Brightcliffe healed, she lived a full life before deciding that she wanted to spread the miracle to others as she grew older. Dr. Stanton, unfortunately, won’t let her back in Brightcliffe despite her many donations and offers to volunteer. Shasta tells Ilonka that if she lets her back into Brightcliffe after dark, that she will help heal her and her friends.

The Midnight Club meet at their usual time and are pleasantly surprised to find the library open. Spence, Amesh, Natsuki, Cheri (Adia), and Kevin are waiting for the others, unsure if they should start without them. Sandra appears not long after, worried that everyone is upset and angry that she gets to go home. They all assure her that they are beyond thrilled and happy that she has a second chance. Spence jokes that he’s definitely going to stay behind and haunt her after her intercom prank, but that there are no hard feelings. Just as they decide to begin, Ilonka walks in and apologizes to Sandra, Kevin, and the group for her attitude and behavior that day. Sandra accepts her apology and hugs her, but Kevin doesn’t say anything.

Spence starts his story, telling the group about Rel, a transfer college student without many friends. In an effort to get close to his crush Christopher (John C. MacDonald), Rel buys a state-of-the-art VCR to record movies that they can watch together. When they try to watch The Terminator together, Rel and Christopher discover that the VCR can record news broadcasts from the future. At first, they use this to make some extra cash betting on sports, but after they save a life and see a hooded figure lurking nearby, they agree to stop using the VCR. Rel can’t resist and records again but learns that Chris will die while visiting his mother.

Rel rushes to rescue him, but is stopped by the hooded figure, whom we learn is Chris from the future. Apparently, in an effort to cure the world of fear and suffering, Chris lost his humanity. Rel is a “defective” cyborg from the future that Chris was going to destroy because it developed the ability to love. In the end, Rel sacrifices himself and his relationship with the version of Chris to make sure that this version of the future doesn’t come to pass. It’s kind of a wild twist ending, but ultimately Spence’s story is about accepting that fear and suffering are a part of being human. Without these feelings, and love to counteract them, we lose a part of ourselves.

After the meeting, Ilonka lets Shasta in as promised, but is surprised to see that she brought three other women with her. Shasta assures her that it’s only to make up the five sisters they need for the ritual, but Ilonka already begins to appear distrustful. They all go down to the secret basement, where Shasta sits in the center instead of Ilonka. One of the women cuts her hand and puts a bloody thumbprint on Shasta’s head, just as the Midnight Club did to Anya during their ritual.

Shasta then cuts her own hand, dividing the blood among four cups before mixing it with an unknown grayish liquid. Ilonka is feeling uneasy; this isn’t how the ritual was supposed to go, right? She asks Shasta about sacrificing a personal item and what the liquid was. Shasta brushes off her first question, saying that they’ll do the item sacrifice later, and tells Ilonka not to worry about the liquid, it’s just a special tea (which is exactly what Aceso told the cops after her disciples were found dead). The other women drink the tea without hesitation, but just as Ilonka is about to give in, Dr. Stanton appears from a hidden staircase. She tells Ilonka not to drink the tea, while Shasta begs her to do it quickly. The other women suddenly begin to cough up blood and writhe in pain on the ground. Shasta then lunges at Ilonka, causing her to hit her head and pass out.