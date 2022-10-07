If you are worried that Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s The Midnight Club might not be scary enough due to its young adult story, you might want to check again and make sure your living room lights are working. That’s because the upcoming Netflix series has broken the record for most scripted jumpscares in a single TV episode.

During a panel at New York Comic Con moderated by Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff, The Midnight Club crew received a certificate presented by official Guinness World Record Adjudicator Andrew Glass. So, there is indeed a document proving that Flanagan overdid himself and squeezed twenty-one (!) jumpscares in a single episode of The Midnight Club. That shouldn’t be surprising, though, as the upcoming show is about a group of terminal patients sharing spooky stories when the clock rings at midnight. So, with a somewhat meta-series about storytelling and what makes horror scary, it’s obvious Flanagan would squeeze some bone-chilling jumpscares.

Flanagan is currently one of the most important voices in contemporary horror, with a spotless career marked by movies and TV shows that use the supernatural to deal with human issues. While the filmmaker is famous for creating deeply emotional horror stories, he’s also known for his masterfully-executed jumpscares, which blend into the narrative to give us an adrenaline rush and keep us glued to the back of our chairs. Films like Ouija: Origin of Evil and series such as The Haunting of Hill House are filled with jumpscares, but since none of them feel cheap, all these productions are highly praised.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Midnight Club': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Based on a book by Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club follows the residents of Brightcliffe, a hospice where young adults can come to terms with their impending death and take control over what remains of their lives. The Midnight Club is the fourth series project developed by Flanagan and his creative partner Trevor Macy under their Intrepid Pictures banner. The series joins Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. In addition, the duo is currently producing a fifth Netflix series titled The Fall of the House of Usher, based on the literary work of Gothic legend Edgar Allan Poe.

The Midnight Club's main cast comprises Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota. The series also stars Matt Biedel, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake, Heather Langenkamp, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Rahul Kohli.

The Midnight Club comes to Netflix on October 7. Check out the series trailer below: