Mike Flanagan is known for keeping creative partners and cast members at arms reach, ensuring he always has a very talented team working with him on movies and TV shows. Even so, each new Flanagan production brings new people on board, in front and behind the cameras. For The Midnight Club, Flanagan found a series co-creator in Leah Fong while still producing the series with Trevor Macy through their Intrepid Pictures banner. In an exclusive interview with Flanagan, Macy, and Fong, Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff got to discuss how Flanagan and Macy choose their coworkers and how they always manage to find so many gifted cast and crew members.

When asked what he looks for in new work partners, Flanagan was quick to answer that the most important thing is for everyone to get along in the set. Making films and series is a passion for Flanagan, and he wants to share his time with others who can also fall in love with the Intrepid Pictures projects. As Flanagan explains:

“I think we look very much for someone who is having as much fun as we are. That's really important. You know, it's a job, but I think we recognize people who are kind of grown-up kids like we are. And so that becomes really important.”

Macy also underlines it's not enough to be friendly, as each person who gets on board a new Intrepid Pictures project also needs to fit their needs perfectly. And in the case of cast members, the actors must also be prepared to follow a strict schedule and get their lines done in three takes at most. As Macy puts it:

“You want to be able to have a beer with them, you want to enjoy working with them. But there's also a kind of fit thing because especially when Mike's directing, there's a specificity to the way we plan. And some actors do better with that than others. Some amazing actors probably wouldn't be a great fit, because, you know, Mike's like a three-takes director for the most part. And if you're not coming prepared, you know, and ready, it tends not to work so well with the way that we plan our shoots.”

The Midnight Club's main cast comprises Annarah Cymone, Adia, Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota. The series also stars Heather Langenkamp, Matt Biedel, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Rahul Kohli.

The Midnight Club is available on Netflix right now.