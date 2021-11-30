Mike Flanagan is once again teaming up with Netflix to terrify the streamer’s viewers with his follow-up to the wildly successful Midnight Mass, this time titled The Midnight Club. Based on the works of Christopher Pike, the streamer has announced that Flanagan’s newest project with Trevor Macy will debut sometime in 2022, starring Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota, among others.

Primarily adapted from Pike’s young adult novel of the same name, The Midnight Club is set to follow a group of seven terminally ill young adults residing in the Rotterdam Home hospice run by a strange and enigmatic doctor. Things begin to go wrong when the seven children make a pact that the first one of them to die will be responsible with communicating with the rest of the group from beyond the grave, summoning strange occurrences once one of them passes away.

According to Netflix, the series will also incorporate a number of Pike’s other works, though none specifically were named. Pike is the author of over fifty supernatural and horror themed books for young adults and children, putting him next to the likes of R.L. Stine when it comes to introducing children to what lies beyond the veil. And this isn’t the first time Netflix has taken a jump with adapting children’s horror content for their service — the streamer saw massive success with its Fear Street trilogy over the summer, adapted from Stine’s young adult series of the same name.

Flanagan has also seen significant success producing horror content for Netflix, with the recent Hamish Linklater-led Midnight Mass becoming an overnight sensation, backing up his already well-acknowledged adaptation of Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game, and the running success of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The director has also received significant praise for his recent big screen work, adapting another Stephen King work in the form of Doctor Sleep, the horror icon’s sequel to The Shining, starring Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson.

The Midnight Club, also starring Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake and Heather Langenkamp, wrapped production in September and will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2022.

