Mike Flanagan doesn’t refrain from leaving unresolved plot points in his TV series, usually as a way to allow the audience to interact with his work and fill in the gaps by themselves. And while The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass mostly resolve all the conflicts between their characters, each finale is at least a bit open-ended, showing how the world keeps going on after the main cast comes to peace with the ghosts and demons that haunt them. The Midnight Club, however, abandons all subtlety in favor of a classic cliffhanger that teases Season 2 is indeed planned by creators Flanagan and Leah Fong. And while we are very happy to know we might spend some more time with the incredible characters of The Midnight Club, that cliffhanger comes as a shock, given that Flanagan was so far invested in producing miniseries.

The Midnight Club follows a group of terminally ill patients of Brightcliffe, a hospice where young adults go to spend their last months on this plane. These patients have to deal with the weight of death over their shoulders, and in trying to accept their fate, they share horror stories in the night. They also make a pact to send signs from the beyond after they pass away. All the patients want proof of the afterlife and hang tight to the hope there’s something else beyond the veil of death.

While The Midnight Club does a beautiful job of deepening Flanagan’s exploration of death, hope, and faith, there are also a couple of supernatural mysteries intertwined with the story of the patients. First, Brightcliffe was once the home of a pagan cult, the Paragon, which used human sacrifices to try to unlock the secrets of healing and prolonged life. There are also ghosts from the past haunting some of the patients. However, when the finale ends, The Midnight Club leaves too many unanswered questions about both plotlines.

The last scene of The Midnight Club had a shocking reveal about Dr. Georgia Stanton (Heather Langenkamp), the sweet doctor who runs Brightcliffe. As it turns out, Dr. Georgia has the Paragon symbol tattooed on the back of her neck, teasing that she has a long history with the cult. She’s also bald, which means that she’s either terminally sick or she shaved her head just like the cult’s leader, Aceso (Katie Parker). The Midnight Club needs a second season, first and foremost, to explain who Dr. Georgia is, what’s her relationship with the Paragon, and if she’s somehow using the terminally ill patients as sacrifices to prolong her own life. In The Midnight Club, Death takes the shape of a shadow lurking in the corners. And while this could only be a hallucination shared by the patients, maybe the shadow has a supernatural origin. And if that’s the case, the Paragon, and Dr. Georgia, might be involved with this specter.

The first season of The Midnight Club is also all about accepting death and embracing life. At first, Ilonka (Iman Benson) wants to learn all she can about the Paragon to recreate their rituals and cure herself and her friends. However, by the finale, Ilonka is ready to accept these rituals don’t work. But is that the case? The Midnight Club could leave the doubt hanging in the air, but there are just too many unfinished Paragon plot points asking for a resolution. For example, we don’t know the fate of the series' main antagonist, Shasta (Samantha Sloyan), who’s really the adult version of Julia Jayne (Larsen Thompson), the teenager who got cured in Brightcliffe. The finale also shows how Julia reached out to Aceso to learn the secrets of the Paragon but doesn’t reveal what she was taught, how she used this knowledge, whether she sacrificed any of her Midnight Club friends, and if the ritual can indeed work.

The most pressing matter The Midnight Club needs to resolve in Season 2, however, is the origin of the two ghosts that haunt Ilonka and Kevin (Igby Rigney). The series teases the ghosts might be possessing the couple but never tells us why or what they are after. If these are indeed ghosts, a second season can delve deeper into how they are related to the supernatural energies surrounding Brightcliffe, the Paragon, and Dr. Georgia’s true identity.

While the first season of The Midnight Club is already great on its own, it’s clear the series was conceived to expand toward new episodes. Now, we just need to stay tuned to learn when Netflix will renew the series and gives us hope to come back to Brightcliffe as soon as possible.

All 10 episodes of The Midnight Club are available to stream right now on Netflix.