The last thing that anybody would have expected of director Mike Flanagan’s Netflix television series, The Midnight Club, was for it to be canceled. He is, after all, the director of such films as Doctor Sleep (2019), Gerald’s Game (2017), and Hush (2016)—but is perhaps better known for his Netflix original series Midnight Mass (2021), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), and of course, The Haunting of Hill House (2018). So how did such a prolific and popular cinematic storyteller, with such a big track record of episodic storytelling on the popular streaming platform, get a new project of his canceled?

Flanagan’s previous Netflix shows were all limited series, each telling their stories with a beginning, middle, and end, over the span of 10 or fewer episodes each. However, with The Midnight Club, Flanagan intended to tell a story over multiple seasons, with the first ending on a big cliffhanger with multiple unresolved storylines. This would prove to be a major disappointment to the millions of viewers who were enjoying the show and wanted to see where the multiple plot threads would lead, because it never reached a second season.

A ‘90s Horror Series for 2022

The Midnight Club was based on a 1994 novel of the same name by the popular young adult horror and suspense novelist Christopher Pike. The novel was very much a product of its time, with the 1990s full of teen-centered tales of slashers and the supernatural in literature, television, and cinema. Other authors such as Lois Duncan, Caroline B. Cooney, and of course, R. L. Stine were at their biggest selling points in that era. There were kid-aimed horror TV shows such as Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1990-1996) and Goosebumps (1995-1998). These paved the way for such later, popular series as Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003). And in the later ‘90s, we got movies like Scream (1996) and I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), and a host of others following suit. The ‘90s belonged to teen horror.

Fast-forward to 2021, when a movie trilogy premiered on Netflix, based on R. L. Stine’s prolific — and ongoing — Fear Street horror novels, the first of which was published in 1989. The trilogy proved to be a smash hit, and already has a follow-up greenlit. It made perfect sense for Netflix to put out another show, based on another popular YA horror series. It seemed like a surefire hit just waiting to happen.

The Midnight Club followed the basic premise of its source novel, which centers around a group of teenagers who are dealing with terminal illnesses and are living out the rest of their days in a big, old hospice building. At night, they gather in a hidden library to tell ghost stories, but there is a larger story at work — for the teenagers begin to experience spooky phenomena and learn of a cult that used to meet in the building.

The format of the show allowed for more than just a handful of ghost stories taken from the book to be adapted for the screen. Eschewing the mystery/monster-of-the-week format of Are You Afraid… and Goosebumps, Mike Flanagan developed the plot as a means to showcase other novels by Christopher Pike. For its first season, The Midnight Club housed adaptations of Pike’s novels, The Wicked Heart (1993), Gimme a Kiss (1988), See You Later (1990), Witch (1990), Road to Nowhere (1993), and The Eternal Enemy (1993). Each one played out as a story being told by the main characters in the library setting — and perhaps even more creatively, Flanagan cast the very same young actors playing the hospice patients as the characters within each episode, mixing and matching their acting talents, and creating a wholly unique television viewing experience.

Why Was 'The Midnight Club' Canceled?

Like the series that came before, The Midnight Club was released in its entirety on its premiere date — in this case, October 7, 2022. Three times prior, Flanagan fans were able to binge each story in a matter of hours, and there was no reason not to do the same here. However, that instant and full availability would prove to be a fatal flaw for the show, as its viewership plummeted 60% over its second and third weeks, and not long after that, Netflix announced its cancelation.

Several factors may be involved in this drop. Midnight Mass and the two Haunting of… miniseries were, as mentioned, limited in their stories; perhaps some viewers didn’t want to have to keep tuning in to multiple seasons to get their fix of horror. Those series were also more adult-oriented, from the actors to the levels of terror and violence, whereas this was arguably less extreme, and also featured a bunch of teenaged characters. Perhaps some viewers were put off by the kid-centric nature of the show. Perhaps the very premise of the show itself put off some viewers — a bunch of kids living out their last days in hospice is a bit of a sad backdrop. But ultimately, the main factor that went against this series was its all-at-once release schedule.

Had the show been released in a more timed format, could it have survived? It’s hard to say. There have been many Netflix series, with open-ended first seasons, released in full on one date that still managed to garner enough viewership to warrant a renewal for subsequent seasons, but sadly, The Midnight Club was not one of those.

“My biggest disappointment,” Flanagan wrote on his blog, “is that we left so many story threads open, holding them back for the hypothetical second season, which is always a gamble.” It was in this same post that he also spelled out his plans for the future of the series.

Mike Flanagan’s Proposed Second Season

Although his blog post gives a lot of heavy spoilers for the ultimate direction of the show, it ultimately boils down to surprising but inevitable outcomes for the characters. They are, after all, terminally ill kids in hospice; their very situation is a grave one, and even without the supernatural goings-on, their futures are a far cry from hopeful. And although there is arguably a longevity in the notion of other, newer characters coming into the story, it would make for a grim disservice to the characters that the first season (and its sensational young actors) spent so much time fleshing out. No, Flanagan had big plans for them all, from the stories they told to the discoveries they made in the hospice’s secrets and shadows…and yes, of how the rest of their young but richly illustrated lives would ultimately be spent.

Flanagan’s post detailed everything that would have happened in subsequent seasons, including revealing the secrets of the cult and its participants, and all the supernatural goings-on. But perhaps more significant is the fact that his intent from the outset was for there to be multiple seasons. Some characters may have lived through to the end of the series, whereas others wouldn’t have such a blessing. And of course, woven throughout would have been stories culled from the many, many books written by Christopher Pike.

And although Flanagan’s post spells out his ultimate plans for the characters and plot points, who’s to say that it would have played out precisely that way? Perhaps, given another chance, the future of The Midnight Club might yet have a few more surprises coming our way.

Hope for a 'Midnight Club' Resurrection

The same week that the series was canceled, Mike Flanagan had another big announcement: he had landed a deal with Amazon Prime, along with his production partner Trevor Macy, to house his production company, Intrepid Pictures. Immediately following this was an announcement of their first major project, an adaptation of Stephen King’s fantasy series, The Dark Tower.

This move begs the question: could Prime potentially be a future home for The Midnight Club? The answer is hard to say for certain. It would be far from the first time a series was adopted from one channel (or streaming service) to another. And although it would also not be an easy, much less quick, arrangement, it’s far from impossible.

There would be challenges outside contractual red tape, too. With all the cast members being so young, they will age very quickly, especially if there’s too much of a delay between seasons. What’s more, assuming they all return, the characters themselves may prove to be a challenge — as stated before, they’re all terminally ill, and not all of them are intended to survive, by illness or by other (and potentially, supernatural) circumstances.

Perhaps the biggest challenge of all, creatively, is how much time would be given to tell the story. If Flanagan wishes to utilize his original (and already very publicized) projected outcome, he should seriously consider throwing in some surprises or even rewrite the whole trajectory to avoid predictability. If, say, a service was to pick up the series with the intent to finish it properly, would it be in one follow-up season, or even a feature film? Would it allow the wiggle room for a third or even more seasons?

There are all sorts of possibilities for the future of the series, and if Prime or some other streaming service is willing to help it happen, it could make for a powerful, eerie, emotional, and very creative tale of death, life, and the shadows that surround both. The Midnight Club is a series worth rescuing, and Mike Flanagan still has a chance to do just that.