To those before, to those after. To us now, and to those beyond.

Fans of Mike Flanagan have something to cheer about today as Netflix has finally released the official trailer for the filmmaker’s return to series creation in The Midnight Club. Co-developed by Leah Fong, another dark story lies at the center of the upcoming production, with jump scares and mysteries lingering around every corner. Based on the bone chilling 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, the show promises to be just as bingeable as Flanagan’s other Netflix creations, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The trailer introduces us to our main character, Ilonka (Iman Benson), a young woman with plans of heading off to Stanford to begin her collegiate career. But, when she’s diagnosed with thyroid cancer, the goal oriented teen is forced to change course. Hoping to find a cure, or at least a better chance at life, Ilonka goes to Brightcliffe, a residency for young people suffering from terminal ailments. It’s there that she meets a new group of friends who can empathize with her pain and suffering. As a way to cope with their illnesses, the teens have formed what they call the Midnight Club, a storytelling crew that comes together every night at - you guessed it - midnight to regale one another with horrifying tales. But, soon, the terror becomes all too real as spirits and entities of the past, present, and future begin to come out of the woodwork, haunting the club members and causing strange occurrences to stalk the halls.

Along with Benson, viewers can expect to see the likes of Igby Rigney, William Chris Sumpter, Ruth Codd, Adia, Annarah Cymone, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, and horror legend, Heather Langenkamp pulling together the main cast. Recurring stars will include Matt Biedel, Zach Gilford, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Patricia Drake, and Crystal Balint. The series will mark a reunion for the director and several of the actors including Biedel, Sloyan, Kohli, and Gilford, all of whom have worked with Flanagan in various projects over the years.

Along with developing the series, Flanagan and Fong also serve as executive producers with Trevor Macy. The series was in the directorial hands of Morgan Beggs, Axelle Carolyn, Michael Fimognari, and Viet Nguyen.

While we’ve received several images and a teaser, today’s official trailer clocks in at a full three minutes in length, making it the most in depth look at the series we’ve had yet. Landing on Netflix just in time for the spooky season, on October 7, we can’t wait to uncover the secrets and mysteries with those who call Brightcliffe home in The Midnight Club.

You can check out the trailer below.