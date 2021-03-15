The first set photo from The Midnight Club is here to let us know that Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix series has started filming. The photo of a clapperboard was published by Flanagan himself on his official Twitter account. Flanagan captioned the photo with a spirited "And we're off!" to commemorate the production moment, too.

The Midnight Club is based on the book of the same name by Christopher Pike. The book follows a group of teenagers in a home for terminally-ill patients who get together everyday at midnight to share scary stories. The group also makes a pact that the first of them to die is bound to contact the others from the beyond, which, of course, brings around some spooky consequences. The cast of The Midnight Club was revealed last month, and includes fan-favorite Heather Langenkamp, the heroine from A Nightmare on Elm Street, as well as familiar face Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights).

Flanagan is already known for transforming horror stories into TV hits with The Haunting of Hill House, based on the classic Shirley Jackson novel, and The Haunting of Bly Manor, which was loosely based on the works of Henry James but primarily draws on his story The Turn of the Screw. The director was also behind the highly-acclaimed movie adaptation of Stephen King’s book Doctor Sleep, a sequel to The Shining. Flanagan has proven himself more than capable of adapting horror stories into great films and TV shows, and at this point, we can happily anticipate any new project the director decides to throw our way.

There’s still no set date for the release of The Midnight Club. In the meantime, Flanagan fans get to look forward to Midnight Mass, the first Netflix show from the director which wrapped filming last December and is set to premiere in 2021. Check out the first set photo for The Midnight Club below:

