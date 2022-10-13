Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, The Midnight Club.

Netflix’s The Midnight Club — based on the books by Christopher Pike and adapted for the screen by Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan — follows Ilonka (Iman Benson) as she is diagnosed with terminal thyroid cancer and goes to spend the remainder of her days at the mysterious and alluring Brightcliffe Hospice Center. Under the care of Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp), a woman who has personally known the devastating loss of cancer, Ilonka meets the rest of the patients that form the current, ever-exclusive Midnight Club: Kevin (Igby Rigney), Anya (Ruth Codd), Natsuki (Aya Furukawa), Sandra (Annarah Cymone), Cheri (Adia), Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota), and Spencer (Chris Sumpter). Thus begins the final chapter of these young adults’ lives, as they share fantastical stories reminiscent of their own struggles around the fireplace in the darkened library at midnight.

However, one patient has other plans, plans to make sure Brightcliffe is not the final resting point of her short life. Ilonka’s entire reasoning for heading to Brightcliffe isn’t to accept the inevitable. As we learn early on, Ilonka latches onto a story she reads on the internet from decades prior about a girl named Julia Jayne (Larsen Thompson) who was diagnosed with the same form of cancer as Ilonka and survived, despite having the same terminal diagnosis. In short, the message to be gathered from Jayne’s survival is that Brightcliffe saved her life, which is why Ilonka decides to stay there.

A Search for Survival

Image via Netflix

When Ilonka arrives at Brightcliffe, she’s taken aback by Dr. Stanton’s unwillingness to speak about Julia Jayne, so she’s forced to search around the property and in private records for the answers she seeks. While doing so, she meets a strange woman, Shasta (Samantha Sloyan), out in the forest on the large grounds of Brightcliffe that patients rarely explore in their weakened state. Shasta is a local and well-known business owner that prides herself on natural ingredients and has a clear love for nature. Shasta and Ilonka immediately hit it off, especially as Shasta (who owns the neighboring property) knows quite a bit about the Brightcliffe estate, satisfying a curious Ilonka and leaving her hungry for more answers. Throughout the season, Ilonka and Shasta continue to meet and exchange information. Shasta tells Ilonka more about her business and naturopathic way of life, while also divulging details about her strained relationship with Dr. Stanton. The two women do not get along, and Dr. Stanton has done quite a bit to distance everything about Brightcliffe from Shasta.

RELATED: 'The Midnight Club' Proves Anthologies Are Better When Each Story Has Meaning

It isn’t until season’s end that we finally come to understand who Shasta really is (though the signs are there early on, so it isn’t difficult to presume as much from the very beginning). The elusive Shasta is actually Julia Jayne, the girl who inexplicably survived and beat her cancer diagnosis decades prior, all grown up. Shasta a.k.a. Julia has spent her adult life trying to remain close to Brightcliffe, eager to learn more about the secrets and wonders it holds. But, the most intriguing part of the reveal is learning how Shasta beat her cancer, which ties back to the infamous Paragon cult that resided on the property before it was converted into a hospice center.

Ties to the Paragon Cult

Image via Netflix

Through flashbacks and Shasta’s confession to Ilonka, we discover that Julia was also desperately seeking a means of survival when she arrived at Brightcliffe, furthering the similarities between her and Ilonka. Julia stumbled upon a diary during her time at Brightcliffe, the diary of Athena (Emma Tremblay), daughter of Paragon cult leader Aseco. This diary explained the horrific actions of her mother, including but not limited to ritual sacrifice, which ultimately led Julia down a rabbit hole. Julia tracked down Aseco, who was living an average life, to learn more about the Paragon cult and their rituals to try to save herself. Over a week with Aseco, they create a plan for how Julia can enact the ritual in the basement of Brightcliffe, but still cover her tracks. This includes creating a story about what has happened to her that will make her an urban legend, completely hiding her visit with Aseco and telling everyone that she had been lost on the grounds for the week. With this new knowledge, Julia enacted the ritual. She’s healed, and the tests prove it. Shortly thereafter, Julia founded the Midnight Club, leaving subtle clues in her absence about what had truly become of her, such as placing Athena’s diary in the library and leaving numbers in drawings for some brilliant mind to stumble upon it.

The Truth Comes Out

Image via Netflix

Once Shasta reveals her truth to Ilonka, the two create a plan to perform the ritual again to heal Ilonka with help from some of the women in Shasta’s life. Ilonka helps them to sneak into Brightcliffe, and they head to the basement, immediately beginning the ritual. Here is when things begin to go awry, though. As the women all take their places in the basement, Ilonka prepares to be in the middle, to be the center of healing energy they will receive. However, Shasta takes that spot in the formation, leaving Ilonka on the outside. Ilonka and the others are told to drink as the ritual calls for, but Dr. Stanton interrupts the ritual before Ilonka can drink. Luckily, too, as the drink was laced with poison, which would have left Shasta as the only survivor of that dark encounter. Then, Shasta escapes.

After the ritual, everything becomes clear when Ilonka finally speaks with Dr. Stanton about Julia. Shasta a.k.a. Julia used Ilonka’s curiosity to take advantage of her, setting the stage for Shasta to perform the ritual once again and heal herself of whatever affliction she now suffers from later in life. She would have killed everyone, Ilonka included, to do so, which is why Dr. Stanton has kept a close eye on Shasta and ensured that she stayed away from Brightcliffe since her miraculous recovery. Which, Dr. Stanton believes, wasn’t due to the ritual, but instead was an anomaly, a misdiagnosis that rarely happens, and Julia attributed it to the ritual. This breaks Ilonka’s hope for survival, but finally puts her on a path to acceptance.

In short, Julia Jayne spent her post-cancer life obsessed with Brightcliffe and the wonders she believed to have discovered there. She took inspiration from Aseco, leader of the Paragon cult, and followed in her footsteps — to an extent, of course. She changed her name to Shasta, so she could live separately from the story surrounding Julia Jayne. When she became sick again, she decided to use Ilonka to enact a plan to heal herself that she wouldn’t have been able to complete otherwise. But, the ritual was interrupted and, subsequently, failed.

However, the question about whether the ritual actually healed Julia in the first place remains up in the air with the reveal at the end of the season. In the final moments, Dr. Stanton removes a wig, revealing the infamous hourglass tattooed on the back of her neck. Thus, making Dr. Stanton’s misdiagnosis claim incredibly suspicious. Would the ritual have succeeded at healing Julia again? What exactly is Dr. Stanton up to? Whatever the case, Julia’s beliefs and miraculous recovery seem a little less far-fetched with the truth revealed.

The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix.