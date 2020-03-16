‘The Midnight Gospel’ Trailer and Images Reveal Adult Netflix Series from ‘Adventure Time’ Creator

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer and images for The Midnight Gospel, a new animated series from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell (Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast). If you’re wondering if this show will scratch the same wonderful itch provided by Adventure Time, the answer is…kiiiiiinda? The animation style is in the same realm and the tone seems to strike the same offbeat tone, but The Midnight Gospel is geared toward a far more adult audience, as evidenced by the trailer, which starts with our main character sticking his head in a decidedly ass-shaped communications device.

There’s a more playful Rick & Morty vibe to the whole thing, which is definitely intriguing. The Midnight Gospel follows Clancy, a “spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator” who sets out to interview different colorful beings across the cosmos. Or, as the character describes it:

“There are beautiful wondrous worlds full of intelligent beings with stories to tell. And I’m going to interview them, put my interviews online, and make a bunch of money so suck my dick.”

Check out the official teaser for The Midnight Gospel below, followed by the first images. The series debuts on Netflix on April 20.

Here is the official synopsis for The Midnight Gospel: