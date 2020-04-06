‘The Midnight Gospel’ Gets a Brain-Melter of a New Trailer in Glorious Technicolor

Netflix has released into the world a delightfully new and trippy trailer for upcoming show The Midnight Gospel as well as a new poster. The animated series hails from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and his partner-in-crime, podcaster/actor/writer/director/producer Duncan Trussell, further fleshing out Netflix’s line-up of adult-focused animated content in addition to shows like BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, and Big Mouth.

I honestly don’t know what I love more about The Midnight Gospel: That is looks like the most glorious, delirious, third eye-opening watch of 2020 or that it debuts on April 20, a.k.a. 4/20 (ha). Fans of the extremely good, mind-bending Cartoon Network series Adventure Time will be pleased to see Ward is mining from the same creative vein for this Netflix series while Trussell, known for his work on The Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast, adds in his own comedic voice and surrealist flourishes.

The trailer is overflowing with eye-catching animation, where styles and colors all blend seamlessly into one another, hitting you with flashes of neon or strange new characters. Ultimately, the trailer is here to teases a series which follows Clancy, “a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds,” according to Netflix’s summary of the series. Whether you’re a fan of animation, of surreal worlds, of adult-comedy with some unique philosophical flourishes, or you’re dying for some good, new content, The Midnight Gospel just might be the show for you.

The Midnight Gospel arrives on Netflix on Monday, April 20. You can watch the new trailer below and take a gander at the new poster, too.