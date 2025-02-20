Robert Englund made his mark on the horror world as the infamous dream-killer Freddy Krueger in the A Night on Elm Street franchise in 1984, where he also briefly crossed paths with not-yet-horror-icon Lin Shaye. While Englund was the burned face of the franchise, Shaye was simply a teacher in the original movie, and she would later gain notoriety for her spine-tingling role in Insidious (2010). After Shaye made a name for herself in the genre, the two horror icons team up again in 2016, where they witness an urban legend come to life in The Midnight Man. They easily become the best part of this somewhat critically panned and contrived horror, making us eagerly await every time they come on-screen to scare the living daylights out of us.

What Is 'The Midnight Man' About?

A game that sounds like it was straight from "creepypasta" is played by a couple of bored teenagers in an antique mansion. Alex (Gabrielle Haugh) is taking care of her Grandma Anna (Shaye), who has dementia and a disturbingly mercurial demeanor. At Anna's request for her silver vanity mirror in the attic, Alex finds an old box filled with strange items and a page of rules. While she and her friend Miles (Grayson Gabriel) are musing over the contents, Anna walks in screaming about the game, leading to a house call by Dr. Harding (Englund).

After a reassuring conversation, the two teenagers return to the attic and start playing the game, where they are also joined by their friend Kelly (Emily Haine), who is well-versed in all things creepy. The rules are a bit convoluted. Once they conjure the titular spirit (in a lengthy and precise process), they cannot stay in one place; they must always have their candles lit; and if the candles go out, they have ten seconds to relight them, or they need to create a salt circle. The spirit feeds on fear and recreates their worst nightmares from the fear of blood to haunted pasts. Theoretically, it should be easy enough to avoid this fate by the end time (3:33 am), but The Midnight Man has a penchant for cheating.

Robert Englund and Lin Shaye Make 'The Midnight Man' Scary