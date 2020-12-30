With director George Clooney's The Midnight Sky now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo about making the post-apocalyptic drama. Based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, The Midnight Sky follows a scientist (Clooney) who is alone in the Arctic after a global catastrophe. While struggling to survive, he is also trying to contact a team of astronauts before they return to Earth to find it mysteriously destroyed. The film also stars Caoilinn Springall, Kyle Chandler, Tiffany Boone, and Demián Bichir.

During the interview, Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo talked about what it was like working for Clooney on set, if they came up with any of their own theories about what happened on Earth, why they were so impressed watching the finished film, and more.

Check out what they had to say below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo:

  • How does Clooney like to direct on set?
  • Did they come up with their own theories about what happened on Earth?
  • What was it like seeing the finished film because they weren’t on set for half of it during the shoot?
the-midnight-sky Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo
Image via Netflix

 

https://collider.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=959674&action=edit
'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Season 4 Review: A Dizzying, Disappointing Ending as Chaotic as Sabrina Herself

The addictive Netflix series ends with some of the best - and worst - of the entire show.

Related Topics
About The Author
Steve Weintraub (9080 Articles Published)

Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things.

More From Steve Weintraub