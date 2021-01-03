Plus, did they come up with their own theories about what happened to the Earth?

With director George Clooney's The Midnight Sky now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Kyle Chandler, Tiffany Boone, and Demián Bichir about making the post-apocalyptic drama. Based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, The Midnight Sky follows a scientist (Clooney) who is alone in the Arctic after a global catastrophe. While struggling to survive, he is also trying to contact a team of astronauts before they return to Earth to find it mysteriously destroyed. The film also stars Caoilinn Springall, Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo.

During the interview, Kyle Chandler, Tiffany Boone, and Demián Bichir talked about what it was like working for Clooney on set, if they came up with any of their own theories about what happened on Earth, and more.

Kyle Chandler, Tiffany Boone, and Demián Bichir:

I jokingly ask Tiffany Boone how she was cast because she wasn’t in Godzilla vs. Kong?

How does George Clooney like to direct on set?

Did they come up with their own theories about what happened to the Earth?

