‘The Midnight Sky’ Netflix Teaser Reveals Bearded George Clooney in the Arctic

Netflix just dropped a teaser for the upcoming post-apocalyptic drama The Midnight Sky produced and directed by George Clooney. Clooney also stars in the film sporting a truly magnificent beard, and although the brief teaser doesn’t show much, it ends with the announcement that a full trailer will be released tomorrow.

The film, based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, follows a scientist named Augustine (Clooney) alone in the Arctic after a global catastrophe struggling to contact a team of astronauts led by Sully (Felicity Jones) before they return to Earth to find it mysteriously destroyed. The teaser focuses on one of Augustine’s desperate radio transmissions before cutting to a brief shot of him traveling through an icy landscape. The Midnight Sky also stars Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, and Demián Bichir.

It’s a somewhat confusing premise based on that brief logline, and since I haven’t read the book I will be entirely dependent on the full trailer to shed some more light on what exactly this movie is about. But Clooney starring in and directing a post-apocalyptic drama is a concept that appeals to me, and the strength of his beard simply cannot be ignored. His filmography as a director has been somewhat hit and miss, with highs like Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Good Night, and Good Luck side-by-side with dismal lows like The Monuments Men and Suburbicon. But The Midnight Sky’s severe setting is compelling new territory for him, and I’ll be refreshing Netflix’s YouTube page continuously until the full trailer drops. Check out the teaser below. The Midnight Sky is set to premiere this December. For more Netflix news, check out the trailer for Season 4 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.