Music fans rejoice! The legendary television series The Midnight Special is making its way back into your living room via YouTube. According to the original show’s creator, Burt Sugarman, who serves the re-release of the long-running 1970s and early ‘80s program as a producer, fans of beloved musicians including David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, and Tina Turner would be able to stream the variety show for the first time in almost 50 years.

From 1972 to 1982, there was no better place to tune in on a late Friday night to catch your favorite performer putting on a live show than The Midnight Special. As Sugarman recalls, the series was “a groundbreaking and revolutionary show that pushed the boundaries of what was possible on television as not one broadcaster had programming available after 1:00 AM back then.” Taking center stage following The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Midnight Special brought fans up close and personal with legendary performers of the time.

Further pushing what was possible in live entertainment, Sugarman says that he “insisted on live performers in front of an audience, there was no lip-syncing.” Although musicophiles have found ways to get their hands on the never-before-released production by way of bootleg copies, and some previously released bits and pieces that made their way to DVD, this will be the first time since the show bowed out that the full performances and interviews will be made available. Commenting that he was “thrilled” for the show to see the light of day again, Sugarman is overjoyed not only for those who watched The Midnight Special when it was airing but also for “a new generation of viewers who may not be familiar with the show.”

As live concerts like Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium and documentaries including the Bowie-centered Moonage Daydream make their way into the current world of viewing, re-releasing some of these icons’ live performances from back in the day is as important as ever. Not only did The Midnight Special feature some of the biggest musical legends of the time, but it also brought in the talents of mega-comedians including George Carlin, Steve Martin, and Richard Pryor.

Music fans won’t want to sleep on catching some of the most talked about performances from superstars like Led Zeppelin, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, The Beach Boys, and more on The Midnight Special, now streaming on YouTube. Celebrate the legacy of the late Christine McVie by watching Fleetwood Mac’s The Midnight Special performance of “Go Your Own Way” below.