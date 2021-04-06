Presented by Movies Anywhere, bringing you their 'Biggest. Offer. Ever.' - For one week only, purchase one of 1000s of movies and get a bonus movie! Visit Movies Anywhere for complete details.

Welcome back to Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri welcome ScreenRant's Joe Deckelmeier to the show to discuss a 90s favorite - The Mighty Ducks.

When Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) winds up with 500 hours of community service, he's forced to return to a world he was mighty eager to leave behind back in the day - Pee-Wee hockey. On top of that, he's assigned to coach the worst team in the league. However, Gordon soon comes to realize that the District 5 players do have potential; they just need someone to believe in them.

The 1992 release wound up becoming a surprise hit, calling for two sequel films, an animated series and also The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a brand-new Disney+ show that brings back Estevez's Gordon Bombay and introduces a whole new team of kids that desperately need his help. In this episode of Collider Movie Club, the team highlights the indelible impression made by that 1992 original and discusses why the series has loads of potential when trying to spark a whole new generation of Ducks fans through Game Changers.

