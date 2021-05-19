Ahead of this week's episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Collider has your exclusive look at a new clip from the Disney+ series, which teases the upcoming face-off between the Mighty Ducks’ Coach T (Dylan Playfair) and Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), who now trains the underdogs Don’t Bothers.

After meeting Bombay in what seems to be the hall of the upcoming arena where the Don’t Bothers will play next, Coach T tries to tease his rival by saying that his team name could stand for "don’t bother getting unpacked" since they won’t be at the state championships for too long. Unshaken, Bombay only agrees with Coach T, a move that destabilizes his rival. Coach T, visibly annoyed, says that Bombay can’t get into his head — to which Bombay replies that he’s sure can’t... unless he’s already there.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers follows the fan-favorite franchise about a group of hockey players that go from disgraced to unlikely champions under the guidance of Bombay. Set decades after the original film, the series up-ends the classic formula by showcasing the Mighty Ducks as the undefeated champions, while a new group of underdogs, the Don’t Bothers, get Bombay’s help as they try to overcome the odds and prove their worth. The fun clip is just one example of the great humor displayed on the show, which premiered to critical acclaim.

Steven Brill, who wrote the script for the original film, produces The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers together with Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa. The series also stars Lauren Graham as Alex and Brady Moon as Evan, a mother and son who founded the Don’t Bothers after being humiliated by the Mighty Ducks, who are now the rivals of the story.

A new episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers drops on Disney+ this Friday, May 21. Check out the exclusive clip below:

