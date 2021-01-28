Disney+ has released the first trailer for the new original series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which is a sequel to the iconic Mighty Ducks movies from the 1990s. Set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks are now an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. When a 12-year-old named Evan (Brady Noon) is cut from the Ducks, he and his mom (Lauren Graham) set out to build their own team of misfits to go head-to-head with the Ducks. And wouldn’t you know it, good ol’ Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) is down to help them rediscover their love of the game.

This show actually looks really sweet. It’s an inspirational sports drama series about the importance of teamwork, anchored by a pair of swell performers in Graham and Estevez. It’s an interesting twist to make the Ducks the baddies this time around, but I suppose it kind of makes sense and it’ll be interesting to see how Gordon reconciles what the team he originally built has become.

It’s unclear how significant a role Estevez will play in the show, but here’s hoping it’s more than a cameo. He’s clearly filling the Hans role here that Joss Ackland filled in the first Mighty Ducks movie back in 1992, but he’s got more significant history with this particular team.

That 1992 film of course spawned two feature film sequels starring Joshua Jackson and a short-lived animated series that ran from 1996 to 1997, but clearly Disney+ is hoping to reinvigorate love for the franchise with this new series. The jury’s still out but this trailer is very promising.

Check out the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers trailer below. The 10-episode first season premieres on Disney+ on March 26th and also stars Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (13 Going on 30) serve as co-creators and showrunners.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers:

In the 10-episode season set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

