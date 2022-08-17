The team is returning to the yard! Collider is happy to share this brand-new exclusive trailer for Season 3 of the animated series The Mighty Ones as the team finds themselves in a new and strange backyard with new owners in the house. The series is set to return to both Hulu and Peacock on September 1, 2022.

The Mighty Ones is an animated series that follows the titular "Mighty Ones" who are a group of four best friends including a twig named Twig (Josh Brener), a pebble named Rocksy (Jessica McKenna), a leaf named Leaf (Jimmy Tatro), and a strawberry named Very Berry (Alex Cazares). The four live in the backyard of a suburban home, where they face the dangers of the backyard and view the home's occupants as deities. The team finds themselves going on many wacky adventures as they try to live life big despite their small size.

The brand-new trailer sees the four best friends make their return to the backyard after surviving the belly of a snake to find their world completely changed as new owners have turned their backyard into a "Hipster Paradise." With the world as they know changed forever, they will be forced to navigate and try to survive this new land, facing off with many new threats along the way like a Roomba, lawn mowers, and even a giant beast (aka a human baby). The upcoming third season will contain 10 episodes, each one with a runtime of 22 minutes.

Image via Hulu

In addition to the voice talent returning to voice the core group, the series has also previously announced that Johnny Pemberton will be a guest star this season as Gherkin. The series is created by Sunil Hall (Pickle and Peanut) and Lynne Naylor (Samurai Jack), with the pair also serving as executive producers. Snipple Animation Studios serves as the animation studio behind the series with Dreamworks Animation Television producing the series.

Season 3 of The Mighty Ones is set to premiere on Hulu and Peacock on September 1. You can read the logline for the upcoming season as well as watch the exclusive trailer down below: