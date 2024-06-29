The Big Picture Hot Toys unveils Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor collectible from Thor: Love and Thunder.

Portman may return as Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor in future MCU projects.

The figure includes multiple head sculpts, a new body design, and a light-up Mjölnir.

Natalie Portman has always been one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars, and now one of her most popular characters now comes in figure form. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled a new look at The Mighty Thor collectible which shows Portman's Thunder Goddess wielding Mjölnir in several stances. The figure is based on her appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is one of the most divisive MCU movies of all time. The toy comes with several head sculpts, including one with a helmet and one without, a newly-designed body with seamlessly flowing arms, and the iconic damaged Mjölnir that even includes a light-up handle.

Portman appeared as Jane Foster in the first two Thor movies and was noticeably absent from the third and most beloved Thor installment, Ragnarok. She then returned for a brief cameo in Avengers: Endgame, but many fans thought that was the last anyone would see of her, as it appeared Taiki Waititi had decided to take the God of Thunder in a less earthly and more cosmic direction. However, Thor: Love and Thunder sees Chris Hemsworth's Thor team up with Foster's Mighty Thor to take down Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), and while the movie itself perhaps didn't live up to expectations, it was still great to see Portman play the role of scientist and superhero.

Would Natalie Portman Ever Return As Jane Foster?

Close

Although Portman's Mighty Thor passed away at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder and was welcomed into Valhalla by Heimdall (Idris Elba), she may not be done with the franchise yet. In a recent interview, Portman refused to rule out a return to Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, citing how much fun she had working on the set of the fourth Thor movie as all the more reason to come back for another ride. Whether it's Thor and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) going on a mission to bring her and Heimdall home from Valhalla, or a return via the multiverse in an upcoming Thor or Avengers project, it's impossible to say for certain that Portman won't come back. This puts her in a long line of MCU stars who, despite meeting their fate in different movies, have decided to leave the door open for a potential return if Marvel comes calling in the future.

The Mighty Thor Hot Toys figure does not yet have an official release date. Check out the first look at the figure above and watch Foster as The Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+.

