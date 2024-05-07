The Big Picture The groundbreaking black ops mission film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, will be available for at-home viewing starting on May 10.

The movie can be purchased for $24.99 or rented for $19.99 on various streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Based on real events from WWII, the film follows a secret British mission to disrupt Nazi resupply efforts, with an all-star cast led by Henry Cavill.

The true story of the world's first black ops mission will soon be available for home viewing. Lionsgate has announced the first at-home release dates for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the Guy Ritchie-directed film starring Henry Cavill that tells the story of a secret operation to disable Nazi operations on a Spanish island. The film will be available for VOD and premium electronic sell-through starting on May 10, while still in theaters.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be available to purchase for $24.99 and can also be rented for 48 hours for $19.99 on participating streaming and digital platforms. These include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, the Google Play store, Vudu, and more. The VOD release will come just as the film enters its third week on the big screen, having been released in theaters on April 19. It isn't hard to see why Lionsgate is already pushing the film onto VOD, as despite a powerhouse cast and a big-name action director at the helm, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare has grossed $19.3 million at the global box office on a budget of $60 million, meaing they likely want to boost its at-home power as soon as possible.

Based on Damien Lewis' 2014 book Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII, the film depicts Operation Postmaster, an unsanctioned mission from British intelligence to disable a series of ships that were resupplying Nazi U-boats. The film stars Cavill as Gus March-Phillips, who led the mission alongside Anders Lassen (Alan Ritchson), Freddy Alvarez (Henry Golding), Geoffrey Appleyard (Alex Pettyfer), and Henry Hayes (Hero Fiennes Griffin). The group was helped by other agents including Marjorie Stewart (Eiza González). The mission was assisted by Naval Intelligence agent Ian Fleming, played by Freddie Fox. Fleming would go onto create the iconic spy James Bond, with March-Phillips reportedly being one of his top inspirations for the character.

Other Ritchie Projects are on VOD

If you don't want to wait for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare to become available, other films from Ritchie are currently available to stream. This includes his action hit The Gentleman starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Golding. That film is currently streaming on Netflix, as is the spinoff series of the same name, also created by Ritchie, which stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario. The series was released this past March to mostly positive reviews, with a 74% critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was directed by Ritchie from a script he wrote with Arash Amel, Eric Johnson, and Paul Tamasy. It was produced by Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson for Ritchie's Toff Guy Films banner alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman for Jerry Bruckheimer Films and John Friedberg for Black Bear Pictures.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released on VOD on May 10 and is in theaters now.