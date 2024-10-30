Earlier this year, Reacher himself and a former Superman actor teamed up for one of the most underrated action flicks of the last few years. Alan Ritchson and Henry Cavill star in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the WW2 action epic that is currently one of the most popular movies on Prime Video worldwide. Despite its star-studded cast, which also includes Henry Golding, Eiza Gonzalez, and Cary Elwes, the film was considered a box office flop, boasting a production budget of $60 million but failing to earn even half of that at the worldwide box office. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare currently sits at a 68% score from critics but a 93% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Paul Tamsay, Eric Johnson, Arash Amel, and Guy Ritchie wrote the script for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which is based on the novel of the same name by Damien Lewis with Ritchie directing. This was Ritchie’s first time working with either Alan Ritchson or Henry Cavill, but he has worked with other major names in the past such as Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law on Sherlock Holmes. Ritchie has also worked with one of the biggest action stars in the games, Jason Statham, on more than a few occasions. Statham made his acting debut in Ritchie’s directorial debut, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and the two worked together two years later on Snatch, the caper comedy which also stars Brad Pitt. The two recently teamed up for Wrath of Man, the action thriller which also stars Holt McAllany.

Alan Ritchson and Henry Cavill Have Several Projects in the Works

In addition to Reacher Season 3, which is confirmed to release next year, Ritchson will also star alongside Amber Midthunder in Painter and also feature in Playdate with Alan Tudyk and War Machine with Dennis Quaid. Cavill has been tapped for the lead role in the live-action Voltron movie, and will also star in a remake of Highlander. He will also reunite with his Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare star Eiza Gonzalez for In the Grey, an action thriller also starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson and was written and directed by Guy Ritchie. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on Prime Video internationally and on Starz in the United States.

7 10 The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare The British military recruits a small group of highly-skilled soldiers to strike against German forces behind enemy lines during World War II. Director Guy Ritchie Cast Henry Cavill , Cary Elwes , Alan Ritchson , Eiza Gonzalez Runtime 120 minutes Writers Guy Ritchie , Paul Tamasy , Eric Johnson , Arash Amel Distributor(s) Lionsgate

