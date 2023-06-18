Guy Ritchie is a name synonymous with black comedy crime films. And then, with The Covenant, he showed us that war action is also a genre he can explore successfully. Now, fresh out of his playbook, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will see Ritchie channeling a similar energy along with his signature spy action narrative, and we can hardly wait for it to unfold on screen. Although not a lot of plot details are revealed yet, the upcoming war action spy film is set during WWII, and described as a period epic, where the British military recruits a clandestine group of highly skilled soldiers to counter the Nazi forces behind the enemy lines. Directed and co-written by Ritchie, the film is based on Damien Lewis’s 2015 book of the same name.

The upcoming war espionage film marks the reunion of Ritchie and lead cast member Henry Cavill, who had previously worked on The Man from U.N.C.L.E. With all this history to the filmmaker’s credit, it’s probably safe to assume that The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be handled in a gentlemanly fashion, making its way into the growing list of award-worthy war films. Slated to release sometime in 2024, it will be a while before the spy action to hit the theaters, but it would probably be worth all the wait. Meanwhile, here’s a rundown on the plot, release window, cast and characters, and everything else we know about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Image via Henry Cavill's Instagram account.

RELATED: Director Guy Ritchie Talks 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,’ Rewriting Each Scene on Set & Jason Statham’s Chess Skills

What Is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare About?

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is billed as a real-life story based on Lewis’s book. It follows a secret combat organization Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming founded during WWII. Per the film’s summary,

"This clandestine squad’s unconventional and entirely ‘ungentlemanly’ fighting techniques against the Nazis significantly changed the course of the war and gave birth to the modern Black Ops unit."

When Is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Coming Out?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Lionsgate is set to release The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in theaters across the United States sometime in 2024. The film will be released through Prime Video around the same time in international territories.

Where Can You Watch The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare?

When the film premieres in 2024, you can catch all the action in local theaters. But for those watching in other markets, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be available for streaming on Prime Video, available through subscription.

Does The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer?

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is currently in post-production and has not yet released any promos or official trailers. With the film arriving in 2024, there’s still plenty of time before we can get a peek into the film. Watch this space for the latest updates on the teaser/trailer of the spy action film as and when they become available.

Who Stars in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman Henry Cavill, sorry Superman star Cavill, toplines the ensemble cast of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The film’s characters are not revealed yet, but from the actor’s social media posts from the sets, we say that he is the leader of the group of soldiers. The secret and probably a misfit group seems to consist of five people, portrayed by Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, Alan Ritchson of Jack Reacher fame, Alex Pettyfer of The I-Land fame, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin of the After film series fame. Cavill’s character might be akin to Brad Pitt’s Lt. Aldo Raine, a Nazi hunter in Inglorious Basterds. The Enola Holmes actor is set for two major upcoming projects; Matthew Vaughn’s spy action thriller, Argylle, and the third season of the hit fantasy series, The Witcher, which will be Cavill’s last appearance on the show.

The rest of the prolific cast also includes Saw film series star Cary Elwes and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Babs Olusanmokun. Elwes, Golding, and Olusanmokun are also alumni of Ritchies’s earlier projects. Elwes had appeared in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and will next be seen in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon and the upcoming sequel of Mission Impossible; Golding appeared in Gentlemen, and is next set to star in The Old Guard 2 and The Tiger's Apprentice; Olusanmokun appeared in Wrath of Man and will next appear in The Book of Clarence. Eiza González of Baby Driver fame, Til Schweiger of Inglourious Basterds fame, Henry Zaga of Teen Wolf fame, Danny Sapani of Harlots fame, Freddie Fox of Slow Horses fame, and British bodybuilder Roger Snipes round up the rest of the cast in various roles.

Who is Making The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare?

Image via Warner Bros.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is directed and co-produced by Guy Ritchie, a filmmaker known for twisted black comedy crime and action thrillers. Besides directing the film, he co-wrote the screenplay with Arash Amel, Paul Tamasy, and Eric Johnson. The film is adapted from British novelist Damien Lewis’s book, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill's Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops, published in 2015. From his first film Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels of 1998, to 2023’s The Covenant, Ritchie has a long list of films to his credit spanning action, crime, comedy, spy, and mystery, each known for its darkly funny narrative and unabashed characters. He is currently developing the television series adaptation/spin-off of his 2019 film, The Gentlemen, followed by an untitled action thriller, currently in pre-production. The film’s writers, Amel, Tamasy, and Johnson have all worked on war films previously. Amel is best known for A Private War and The Titan, while Tamasy and Johnson have earlier worked together on The Outpost, Patriot’s Day, and The Finest Hours.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise fame, along with Ritchie’s long-time collaborators, Ivan Atkinson, Chad Oman and John Friedberg. Johnson, Lewis, and Tamasy also serve as executive producers for the film, along with Dave Kaplan, Iain Farmer, Scott Lastaiti, Olga Filipuk, K. Blaine Johnston, and Anders Sandberg. Cinematographer Ed Wild, who had previously worked on The Covenant serves as the director of photography for the upcoming spy film. At the same time, Christopher Benstead, also a regular collaborator of Ritchie, composes the film’s music.

RELATED: This Is Guy Ritchie's Best Movie

When did The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare film?

First announced in 2021, the production for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare began in February 2023, with filming in Antalya, Turkey. Cavill announced that the filming wrapped up in April 2023, through a post on his Instagram handle, along with some new footage of the film and behind-the-scenes moments on the set.