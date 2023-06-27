In a world filled with tragedy, sometimes all you need is a little miracle to see the silver lining. In Sony Picture Classics' upcoming feature The Miracle Club, a group of friends sets out in search of that miracle. The film features a heavy-hitting cast with the likes of Maggie Smith, Laura Linney, and Kathy Bates as they embark on their trip. Ahead of The Miracle Club's release next month, Sony Pictures Classics released a new clip featuring the trio.

The clip sees the three, alongside Agnes O'Casey, in Lourdes, France. Lily (Smith) already knows what's about to potentially happen, as she warns the others that "the heartbreak of the world is upon us." As she talks, they watch a man in a wheelchair head into the building. Screaming follows mere moments after the man is brought into the building — but it's nothing to be concerned with, really. While Dolly (Casey) is wary of the situation, Eileen (Bates) is more nervous that someone's going to get sick. Thankfully, it seems that everything works out in the end, as the man, frazzled, runs out alone. This seems to convince Eileen and Dolly, who are ready to partake in their own miracle.

Set in 1967, The Miracle Club brings together three generations of friends — Lily, Eileen, and Dolly — who reside in the Dublin community of Ballygar. While life treats them decently enough, they have one dream in common: to win a trip to Lourdes, a tourist hotspot known for making miracles come to fruition. And their dream soon comes true! However, their excitement for the trip is quickly sullied when their old friend Chrissie (Linney) arrives in Ballygar for her mother's funeral. Still, they let Chrissie join them, but her reluctance is only part of what separates her from the group. Throughout the trip, past hurt resurfaces, forcing the friend group to revisit painful memories all while looking forward. "Their shared traumas can only be healed by the curative power of love and friendship."

Who Else Worked on The Miracle Club?

The film was directed by Thaddeus O'Sullivan, who previously worked on a number of television series and features throughout his career. His former projects include Call the Midwife, Silent Witness, and Nothing Personal, among others. Prior to directing, O'Sullivan spent his early years as a cinematographer. The Miracle Club was written by Jimmy Smallhorne (Barber, Getaway), Joshua D. Maurer (Papillon remake), and Timothy Prager (Silent Witness).

The Miracle Club premieres July 14 in theaters. Watch the new clip below: