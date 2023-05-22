Sony Picture Classics has just released a new trailer for their upcoming film The Miracle Club, which stars screen legends Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, and Laura Linney, among others. Along with the new trailer, the film also set its release date for July 14, 2023. The upcoming film is set to debut at the Tribeca Festival this June before it makes its theatrical release in July.

The Miracle Club is set in and filmed in Ireland. Taking place in 1967, the film tells the story of three generations of friends who have made a home in an Irish town. Each member of the group shares one dream: to make the pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes in the hopes of experiencing a miracle. When the women win a trip to the French town, they jump at the opportunity. However, the trip is complicated by the arrival of Chrissie, played by Linney, who arrives in Dublin for her mother's funeral after a decades-long absence. Chrissie joins the women on their trip in the place of her mother, and her presence reveals decades-old wounds that will have to be confronted as they search for a miracle. Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, and Agnes O'Casey star in the film alongside Linney. And if you find yourself in the mood for more Kathy Bates, you can always look forward to her upcoming Matlock reboot.

The new trailer, released today, gives us our first glimpse into the upcoming film. The trailer shows Chrissie returning to Ireland after a decades-long exile in order to attend her mom's funeral. Her own pilgrimage home is offset by the other women of the Miracle Club group, who have lived their lives in Ireland, as they prepare for their upcoming opportunity to visit Lourdes. Eileen, played by Bates, and Lily, played by Smith, express no small amount of bitterness toward Chrissie, who was the exiled daughter of one of their closest friends.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

A Heartwarming Pilgrimage Takes Center Stage in The Miracle Club

But the trailer gives us a look at a possible bridge to resolution between Chrissie and the women from whom she has found herself alienated. The trailer serves up moments of grief intermixed with heartwarming, character-driven hilarity that is sure to bring you tears and smiles in equal order. If the trailer leaves you feeling peckish for Irish film, you can also check out some other treasures from the Emerald Isle here.

The film is directed by Thaddeus O'Sullivan and written by Jimmy Smallhorne, Timothy Prager, and Joshua D. Maurer. You can catch The Miracle Club in Theaters on July 14, 2023. And you can watch the trailer below.