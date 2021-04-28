A new trailer for the Pierce Brosnan heist film, The Misfits, has been released. The action film sees the James Bond actor star alongside Tim Roth, Nick Cannon, Jamie Chung, and Hermione Corfield, amongst others.

The Misfits tells the story of Richard Pace, a brilliant international thief, played by Brosnan. After Pace escapes from federal maximum-security prison, he gets scooped up by a group of unconventional thieves called “The Misfits.” The band of modern-day Robin Hoods convinces Pace to join them on the ultimate heist: stealing mounds of gold bars from one of the most secure prisons on Earth, located in the Middle East. Not only does stealing the gold help them, it also stops the funding of terrorists.

Directed by Renny Harlin — the filmmaker behind Die Hard 2 and Cliffhanger — The Misfits looks to be a fun, popcorn-fueled action ride. The trailer showcases chases through the desert, insane fight sequences, and Cannon doing unusual accents. The Misfits looks ridiculously over-the-top, and revels in its insanity. James Bond fans fond of Brosnan will also likely enjoy seeing the suave action star back on the big screen with explosions this summer. For movie fans looking to return to theaters to see action spectacles, The Misfits may be able to scratch that itch.

The Misfits will hit theaters on June 11 and will be available on digital and on-demand July 15. Check out the trailer, synopsis, and poster for The Misfits below.

Here is the official synopsis for The Misfits:

"Even a federal maximum-security prison can't hold Richard Pace (Golden Globe nominee PIERCE BROSNAN), a brilliant international thief. But his daring escape and high-octane car chase, eluding the FBI and police, ends with him being scooped up by The Misfits, a band of modern-day Robin Hoods. Led by the eccentric and charismatic Ringo (NICK CANNON) with Violet (JAMIE CHUNG), the Prince (RAMI JABER), and Wick (MIKE ANGELO) with Pace's daughter Hope (HERMIONE CORFIELD)- a mysterious group who do devious things for all the right reasons. The skilled group convinces Pace to join them to pull off the heist of the century: stealing millions in gold bars kept under one of the most secure prisons on earth, owned by rogue businessman Schultz (Tim Roth), and used for funding terrorist groups worldwide. Aside from the money, Pace wants revenge against Schultz, the man behind his incarceration. From LA to Abu Dhabi, it will take supercharged engines, forged identities, multiple cons, camels, nitro and massive explosions to succeed. Directed by RENNY HARLIN (Die Hard 2: Die Harder, Cliffhanger), THE MISFITS brings a new team of outsiders into the world of action-adventure."

