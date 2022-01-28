Juliana Canfield's next role will be as a detective with the NYPD. According to Deadline, Canfield has been in cast in Peacock's upcoming eight-episode series The Missing. Canfield will play Janine Harris, who is described as a newly minted detective with the NYPD. Looking for a mentor, she begs to be partnered with Detective Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), who prefers to work alone and gets her wish.

Canfield is well known for playing Kendall Roy's (Jeremy Strong) executive assistant Jess Jordan on HBO's Succession. She also played Beth DeVille in FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man. Wilbusch's previous work includes HBO's 2021 film Oslo (directed by Bartlett Sher), playing Moishe Lefkovitch in Netflix's limited series Unorthodox, and playing Anton Mesterbein in BBC One's The Litter Drummer Girl.

The series will focus on Wilbusch's Detective Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. The show is based on the novel The Missing File by Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani. The book is the first in a series about Detective Avraham's character. The international awards the book series has been awarded include Sweden's Martin Beck Award for Best Translated Crime Novel, and the Grand Prix du Meilleur Polar in France. The four books have been published in over 20 languages. An English translation of the latest book, Conviction, is scheduled to be released this year. Mishani will also be an executive producer for the series.

David E. Kelley will be the series' showrunner and an executive producer. His previous work includes Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, Disney+'s Big Shot, and ABC's Big Sky. Kelley's other upcoming projects include Love and Death (starring Elizabeth Olsen) for HBO Max, The Lincoln Lawyer (starring Manuel Garcia-Fulfo), and A Man in Full for Netflix. "I was riveted by Dror's novels and the character of Avraham Avraham, and jumped at the opportunity to bring both to life," Kelley previously said about the series. Also executive producing the series will be Matthew Tinker, Jonathan Shapiro, Peter Traugott, Alon Shrutzman, Avi Nir, and Karni Ziv. Keshet Studios and Universal Television will produce the series.

No official release date has been announced for when The Missing will be available on Peacock. In the meantime, fans can currently see Canfield in Succession, which is available to stream on HBO Max.

