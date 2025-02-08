Robert De Niro will always be known for his role in classic psychological thrillers like Cape Fear, sports dramas such as Raging Bull, and even war epics like The Deer Hunter, but nearly 40 years ago he teamed up with a Lion King star for a jungle adventure that’s now streaming for free. De Niro stars alongside Jeremy Irons in The Mission, the 1986 tragic historical epic that grossed $17 million at the box office against a $24 million budget. The Mission is a Warner Bros. production that the studio recently added to YouTube for fans to watch for free, along with 30 other movies. The Mission earned scores of 63% from critics and 87% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and it won an Oscar for Best Cinematography and was nominated in six other categories, including Best Picture.

Robert Bolt wrote the script for The Mission, which is also based on his original idea, and Roland Joffé directed the film. Bolt sadly passed away in 1995, nine years after the release of The Mission, and his final work came in 1991 when he wrote the teleplay for Without Warning: The James Bradley Story, the HBO original TV movie starring Beau Bridges and Joan Allen. Just two years before The Mission, Bolt wrote the script for The Bounty, another historical epic starring Anthony Hopkins and Mel Gibson. As for Joffé, The Mission is still among his most famous works in his career, but he’s also known for directing The Killing Fields, the 1984 war drama starring John Malkovich and Sam Waterston. Jaffe most recently helmed The Forgiven, the 2017 thriller starring Eric Bana and Forest Whitaker that’s streaming on Prime Video.

What’s Next for Two-Time Oscar-Winner Robert De Niro?

Robert De Niro will next be seen making his TV debut in Zero Day, the Netflix Original conspiracy thriller coming to the streamer on February 20. He will also feature alongside Shōgun star Cosmo Jarvis in The Alto Knights, the true crime biopic coming to theaters on March 21 from director Barry Levinson. De Niro has been tapped for a role alongside Jamie Foxx and Scott Eastwood in Tin Soldier, but the film has not yet nailed down an official release date. Bobby D is even the first name attached to star in the upcoming prison drama After Exile, but additional casting for the project has not yet been announced.

The Mission stars Robert De Niro and Jeremy Irons, and was directed by Roland Joffé. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch The Mission for free on YouTube.