If you've never seen or even heard of a Western called The Missouri Breaks, then it's about time that you had. If you scratched your head during the M. Night Shyamalan flick Old when one of the characters struggles to remember the name of a movie that starred Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando, this is it. Let us reassure you that The Missouri Breaks is a revisionist Western that fans of Old Hollywood and New Hollywood alike will love. Full of meaty drama, unexpected violence, and an unlikely romance, this 1976 Arthur Penn-directed horse opera has fallen to the wayside over the years, but is well worth remembering for its stellar cast and unbeatable performances — even if Brando is a bit over-the-top.

'The Missouri Breaks' Is a Strange Western That Pits Marlon Brando Against Jack Nicholson

Image via United Artists

In The Missouri Breaks, Jack Nicholson plays cattle rustler Tom Logan as he wanders about 1880s Montana looking for his next big job, only to set his eye on a well-off rancher named David Braxton (John McLiam), whose daughter, Jane (played by Kathleen Lloyd), Tom begins to fancy. The problem is that, anticipating more cattle thefts, Braxton hires a regulator named Robert E. Lee Clayton (Brando) to wipe out all the rustlers, and he's hell-bent on ensuring that none live to tell the tale. Though Tom has kept himself from being discovered, taking on the role of a small-time farmer, Lee Clayton runs hot on the trail of his outfit, picking them off like flower petals with a merciless and playful fervor that makes us wonder if this guy has a few loose screws.

Nicholson is particularly fine as Tom Logan, who, although he contains some trace elements, feels like a departure from the usual Jack Nicholson character. His strange-to-endearing romance with young Jane Braxton is one highlight of the film, as is the train robbery sequence, which reminds us that not all Old West outlaws were as cool, collected, or competent as Jesse James. The robbery, though successful, ends far from the way Tom planned it, as he's forced to climb down a massive wooden bridge with his newfound riches (which are mostly just single dollar bills) rather than ride speedily away on horseback. As Dr. Andrew Patrick Nelson expertly put it in his book, Still In the Saddle: The Hollywood Western, 1969-1980, "In spite of — or perhaps because of — Tom's decidedly amateur status, his plan displays a remarkable degree of common sense."

That's part of the fun of a picture like The Missouri Breaks, which aims to deconstruct the usual outlaw tropes, replacing them with a sense of historical realism and a whole host of personality flaws. Tom isn't your usual Clint Eastwood-inspired gunslinging protagonist or Butch Cassidy-type criminal who can think his way out of every new conflict. Instead, he's an average man on the open frontier who, like his friends, strives to make a living any way he can. Whether that's cattle rustling, train robbing, or even farming (which, as Lee Clayton points out, he's not terribly good at), desperation prompts Tom Logan to do anything but sit still and wait for his ill-fated allies to return from up north.

Marlon Brando Is Quite Unhinged in 'The Missouri Breaks'