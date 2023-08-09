The Big Picture The Mist, based on Stephen King's novel, is being released on a new 4K HD, Blu-ray, and digital steelbook, just in time for Halloween.

The film tells the story of a town trapped in a supermarket by a dangerous mist and creatures, while also facing conflict among themselves.

The new release includes special features and exclusive content, with a suggested retail price of $34.99 and $37.99 for the Best Buy exclusive release.

It's getting a little foggy out, or maybe it's just The Mist. The frightening film, based on the novel by Stephen King, is being released on a new 4K HD, Blu-ray, and digital steelbook on October 3. The new special release will also feature a Best Buy exclusive release. The film's release comes just in time for Halloween, and there's no better way to celebrate than by watching one of King's darkest narratives come to life.

A Mist-ifying New Release

The Mist was originally released in 2007, and tells the story of a town that is beset by an unsettling mist, and within the mist are many dangerous creatures. Left to their own devices, a group of townspeople are left to fend for themselves in a supermarket. But it's not just the creatures in the mist they have to worry about, and the townspeople will soon find that they will have to face off against each other. The film was written, directed, and produced by Frank Darabont, and starred Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden, Andre Braugher, Toby Jones, and William Sadler, and is one of King's more underappreciated stories, though certainly not one for any horror fan to miss this coming Halloween.

The new Best Buy exclusive release will feature many special features, including a color and the alternate black and white version of the film. The new release also features audio commentary from Darabont and producer Denise Huth. The Blu-ray exclusive special features include deleted scenes with optional commentary by Darabont, a conversation with Stephen King and Darabont, as well as over 2 hours of bonus material.

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The new National 4K HD, Blu-ray, and Digital release of the film will be available on October 3. The release will have a suggested retail price of $34.99, and the Best Buy exclusive release will feature a suggested retail price of $37.99. In the meantime, check out a video on one of Stephen King's other movie adaptations down below: