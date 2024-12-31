No author has had their books adapted into films and television shows more frequently than Stephen King, and no filmmaker has adapted his books with more dedication than Frank Darabont. But while films like The Shining and Carrie remain the cornerstones of King adaptations, there is more than enough room for a few overlooked masterpieces. Among the more recent ones is Doctor Sleep, directed by another King devotee, Mike Flanagan. But a few years earlier, Darabont released his thirs King adaptations and fourth and final feature film, the science-fiction horror film The Mist. The film will be available to stream on Vizio beginning January 1, 2025.

Starring Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, and Laurie Holden, The Mist follows a group of strangers who are stranded in a supermarket while a thick fog descends over their town. Hidden in the fog are mysterious alien creatures who kill anybody that dares to step out in the open. The Mist opened to mostly positive reviews in 2007 — it holds a 73% “fresh” approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics’ consensus reading, “Frank Darabont's impressive camerawork and politically incisive script make The Mist a truly frightening experience.” Produced on a reported budget of $18 million, The Mist grossed $57 million worldwide in its theatrical run, but the movie has developed a die-hard cult following in the years since.

It is particularly well-regarded for its twist ending, which remains a textbook example of dramatic irony. The movie was also appreciated for its post-9/11 parables, portraying a paranoid society suspicious of each other. The movie also features Andre Braugher, William Sadler, Jeffrey DeMunn, Alexa Davalos and Sam Witwer, among others. It’s the last feature film directed by Darabont, who previously directed The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile, both of which were based on King’s stories.

'The Mist' Belongs to the Lovecraftian School of Horror Filmmaking

Close

While Darabont went on to work in television before going into retirement, King remains one of the most prolific authors of all time. And his books continue to be a favorite of filmmakers. Recently, the epic novel It was adapted into a two-part series that grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide. An adaptation of The Monkey, directed by Longlegs filmmaker Osgood Perkins, will be released in February.

You can watch The Mist on Vizio, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Watch on Vizio