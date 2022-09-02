Mrs. Carmody (Marcia Gay Harden) is a character we love to hate. The wicked woman serves as a secondary antagonist in Frank Darabont’s The Mist; an adaptation of Stephen King’s novella of the same name. When an ominous mist rolls into town harboring terrifying creatures within, the townspeople are trapped inside their supermarket and religious zealot Mrs. Carmody thrives, believing this is the beginning of the Apocalypse. The woman is infamous around town for being sanctimonious and unstable. It comes as no surprise that when the Mist arrives, Mrs. Carmody inserts herself into the role of a prophet of the Lord, claiming her faith gives her divine protection against the monsters.

However, as much as her character is depicted as an eccentric, bloodthirsty fanatic, she was technically right in most of her predictions. It begs the question, were Mrs. Carmody’s religious ramblings accurate? Is the Mist sent from a wrathful God as a sign of the end times? Or were her predictions merely a coincidence?

Image via Dimension

At the beginning of the film, when we first see the Mist, Mrs. Carmody says “it’s death.” She believes this to be the first sign of the impending Apocalypse and later on announces to the townspeople that God is demanding “retribution in blood” as an act of expiation. That the monster will come that night, and they will soon be begging for her help. The townspeople disregard her preaching and angrily tell her off for trying to scare them. Although, she is correct in her statement — the creatures come that night when a group decides to brave the Mist and kills them. This can be seen as proof of her point, and it’s only the first of her predictions.

Further on, the happenings in the Mist start to exhibit similarities to the Plagues of Egypt. Locust-like creatures, festering boils on those attacked by them, oppressive darkness for days. When the locust-like bugs attack the supermarket, they kill anyone they manage to get close enough to. However, when one of them lands on Mrs. Carmody, she prays and leaves her life in the Lord’s hands, and is miraculously spared. By this point, her own small cult of followers start to gather and worship the woman as a prophet. David (Thomas Jane) and our other heroes of the film all agree that Mrs. Carmody is insane (and dangerous), disregarding her prophecies as pious ramblings. It’s understandable, considering her reputation in the town as a nut. Although, she has yet to be incorrect in her predictions.

When a group decides to form to gather supplies from the pharmacy, Mrs. Carmody is vehemently against their efforts, as she believes they will bring the monsters down upon them. She also tells one of the group members, Bobby (Brandon O’Dell), directly to his face that he is going to die, which he later does inside the pharmacy. More and more townspeople turn to her side, searching for some sort of reason in the darkness that only Mrs. Carmody seems to understand. Even Jim (William Sadler), a man who absolutely loathed the woman in the start, has now gathered at her side and is among her most vocal supporters.

Back at the pharmacy, David and his group find out that the military played a part in the unleashing of the Mist. Mrs. Carmody and her cult, upon finding this out, sacrifice the last remaining military soldier in the supermarket to the Mist. This sacrifice is to appease God and have him refrain from punishing them after David’s group disobeyed her warnings and ran outside to the pharmacy. Mrs. Carmody states there will be no creatures for the night, they have delivered an act of atonement. Once again, she is correct in this prophecy. It’s growing more and more difficult to deny her communion with God.

Mrs. Carmody’s fanatical prophesying comes to a head when David’s group decides to escape the supermarket for good, which she forbids as “against God’s will.” The woman demands more retribution in blood through the sacrifice of David’s son, Billy (Nathan Gamble). This is another link to the Plagues of Egypt — the killing of the firstborn children. Mrs. Carmody announces the only way for them to atone and rid themselves of the Mist is through Billy’s death. The group ultimately kills her and escapes in David’s car, but her final prophecy bears a certain weight.

In the end, David’s car has run out of gas and the only solution they find to escape the Mist and its creatures is to kill themselves. There are enough bullets for all except David, who decides he will face the creatures for his death. Yet, once David has shot them all, including his son, the Mist finally lifts and the military marches through. Mrs. Carmody’s words rang true — the sacrifice of Billy was the final act of expiation needed for them to find their salvation.

Does this mean Mrs. Carmody was the true hero all along? Or was this merely an unfortunate coincidence? And if it was a coincidence, how does this explain away all the other times she was correct in her predictions and prayers?

However, there was one prediction of Mrs. Carmody’s that never came true. At the beginning of the film, when the Mist first rolled in, there was a woman who left the supermarket in order to find her kids. Mrs. Carmody warned her against it, saying that it was the “end of days.” Nevertheless, we see this same woman at the very end, completely safe with her two children. The world hasn’t ended. Humans persevered. Her most important prediction never came true in the end.

It could be argued that, while Mrs. Carmody did prophecise a great many of the events to come, there was also usually a scientific explanation to follow. When Mrs. Carmody proved her divine protection by not getting attacked by the bugs, we also learned that the bugs only attack when provoked by light or movement. However, Mrs. Carmody was standing perfectly still without a light. She similarly predicted the Mist was due to God’s wrath, but perhaps it simply was due to the military accidentally opening a portal to this hellish dimension.

The film is intentionally ambiguous in this way. There seems to be no right or wrong answer. The horror of The Mist is that these questions will haunt David forever. The uncertainty. Whether he did what needed to be done, or if he killed his own son for no reason. If they had waited just a few minutes longer could they all have been saved? Or were they doomed until Billy was sacrificed?

Now, was Mrs. Carmody right? Take away from the film what you will, for it is an unanswerable question, but it certainly is eerie.