The Mitchells Vs. The Machines ending could have featured a mecha villain, as seen in a cut scene revealed by Head of Story Guillermo Martinez through his Twitter account. The storyboard for the cut scene, made by Martinez and Andrew J. Ross, would have PAL absorbing all evil machines around Las Vegas to create Mecha PAL.

The deleted scene looks, and sounds, really different from the final version of The Mitchells Vs. The Machines. Since this scene was cut in an early stage of production, we only get to see it drawn in black and white, with some touches of blue and red to underline some special elements, such as lasers. With Alison Rich replacing Abbi Jacobson as a temporary voice for Kate, the scene focuses on a battle against a colossal robot built around PAL, which, of course, uses the giant Evil Furby as its head.

The true ending we got has a lot more production value, with finished animation and sound effects, which put it at a huge advantage against this cut ending. Even so, the chosen ending fits so perfectly the film’s chaotic beauty that maybe it’s for the best they dropped the giant mecha. We already got flying skateboards, laser gauntlets and improvised karaoke! A giant mecha could make everything seem bloated and cut down from the emotional moment where all the family kicks ass in perfect harmony.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines voice cast includes Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman and the film’s director Mike Rianda. Together with producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Rianda gave Collider an exclusive interview with a lot of great insights about the film’s production. If that doesn’t quench your thirst for robot showdown, you can also listen to Collider’s podcast, discussing why The Mitchells Vs. The Machines is so freaking good.

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines is available now on Netflix. Check the glorious mecha scene that was cut from the movie below.

