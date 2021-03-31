Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi comedy animated movie The Mitchells vs. The Machines, produced by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse team Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The film is directed by Mike Rianda and co-written by Rianda and Jeff Rowe, who also serves as co-director on the project.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Netflix had acquired the film from Sony Pictures Animation, where it was titled Connected, but upon heading to the streaming service, reverted to its original title of The Mitchells vs. The Machines. The story revolves around the titular family on a road trip orchestrated by Mitchell patriarch Rick (Danny McBride) so they can spend some quality time together before dropping daughter Katie (Abbi Jacobson) off at film school. However, the trip suddenly goes awry when a sudden worldwide tech uprising leads all of their devices to revolt. Now, Rick, Katie, wildly optimistic mom Linda (Maya Rudolph), annoying little brother Aaron (Rianda) and the family's dog Monchi must rely on two friendly malfunctioning robots to help save the world.

This movie looks fantastic. Just as with Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie, the animation is pushing the boundaries of what we expect from the medium, but also very much using it as a storytelling tool. The character at the center of the film is a creative aspiring filmmaker, and so her inventive spirit is characterized by the designs we see onscreen. I've heard nothing but great things about this movie, and cannot wait to finally check it out.

Netflix had previously announced a slew of additional casting for the upcoming animated feature, including Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Conan O'Brien, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Jay Pharoah, Alex Hirsch and Griffin McElroy. Eric Andre, Blake Griffin and Olivia Colman also star in supporting voice cast roles.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines will rise up on Netflix on April 30. Check out the new official trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right? It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find “her people,” when her nature-loving dad insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip. But just when the trip can’t get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smart phones, to roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it’s up to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly, but simple-minded robots to save humanity.

