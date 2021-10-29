The Mitchells vs. The Machines, the surprise animated hit that was released on Netflix back in April of this year, is finally coming to movie theaters nationwide for the first time next month, all thanks to a partnership between Netflix and Iconic Events Releasing.

Iconic Events Releasing works to bring entertainment of all kinds to movie theaters across the country as special limited engagement events. In the past, they have brought to theaters Bo Burnham: Inside, WWE Summerslam, and countless other fan-favorite comedians, musicians, content creators, sporting events, and more.

This animated family film, from the team that brought audiences The LEGO Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, was a big hit with both critics and audiences, with it currently sitting with a critic score of 98% Fresh and audience score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. ​​The movie follows the titular family on a road trip put together by father Rick as a way to reconnect with his phone-addicted household. Unfortunately, a robot uprising also happens right in the middle of things, but it turns out that might be just what the Mitchells need to bond.

RELATED: 'The Mitchells vs The Machines' Deleted Scene Reveals a Giant Mecha Villain

The Mitchells vs. The Machines features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live), Danny McBride (Pineapple Express), Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live), Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show), and Olivia Colman (The Crown). It is also written and directed by Michael Rianda (Gravity Falls) and Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls) and is produced by Oscar-winning duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse).

Tickets to see The Mitchells vs The Machines in movie theaters are available starting now at local theater box offices and can be found at www.mitchellsmovieintheaters.com. The movie will be screened in movie theaters for the first time across the country on Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21.

KEEP READING: Exclusive: Watch Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Mike Rianda Discuss 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' in 40-Minute Spoiler Interview

Criterion 50% Off Sale at Barnes & Noble Begins Today, Runs Through November New titles available in the sale include 'Beasts of No Nation," 'Love & Basketball,' and soon, Criterion's first slate of 4K releases.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email