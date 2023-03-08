The Mole Agent series adaptation is officially a go, as Netflix has handed down an eight-episode order for the project. The series comes from Mike Schur, who serves as writer and executive producer. It will reunite him with The Good Place star Ted Danson, who's set to lead the project.

The adaptation was first announced at the start of February. At the time, no streaming outlet was attached to release the project, though several were in a bidding war for the distribution rights. Netflix ultimately claimed the project, beating out big name streamers including HBO Max and Prime Video for the rights. Frequent Schur collaborator Universal Television is set to produce the series, thanks to an overall deal between Schur and the company.

The Mole Agent first made headlines in 2020 when the documentary initially released. It centers on private investigator Rómulo Aitken, who's recruited by a young woman concerned for the well-being of her mother, who lives in a Chilean nursing home. As part of the investigation, Rómulo hires an elderly man, Sergio, to infiltrate the nursing home and find out whether there's any truth to the daughter's claims. Written and directed by Maite Alberdi, the documentary went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature.

According to the logline, the adaptation will follow a similar premise. It follows Danson's character Charles, "a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation." While no further plot specifics have been revealed, it may very well carry a comedic tone considering Schur and Danson's history. As previously mentioned, the duo worked together on NBC's The Good Place, a comedy series that ran for a total of four seasons. Schur is also well-known for his involvement in shows such as The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Parks and Recreation.

The Rest of The Mole Agent Team

Along with Schur, the series is executive produced by Morgan Sackett for Fremulon and David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment, two companies that also often work in tandem with Universal. Additional executive producers include Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez of Micromundo Producciones, and Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements for Motto Pictures. At this time, no directors nor further cast have been announced.

The Mole Agent currently has no projected release window, but it will debut on Netflix. In the meantime, watch the original documentary now on Hulu.