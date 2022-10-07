With Y2K fashion and early 2000s trends coming back into style, so are the television shows of the decade, including the wildly fun unscripted reality competition shows such as The Mole. Originally hosted by Anderson Cooper back in the golden age of reality television, also known as the 2000s, The Mole was a five-season series of complex espionage-style competition that included risky or “extreme” physical challenges like bungee jumping or tight rope walking, solving perplexing puzzles, taking high stakes tests and attempting to make it through to the end where quite a lot of money was on the line. The series followed twelve strangers from an array of diverse backgrounds as they traveled around the world competing in challenges in order to add money to the pot of final winnings. As competitors are eliminated at the end of every episode, the last person standing with the highest score wins the lot. While it sounds simple enough it is executed with a devious twist: there is a mole hidden among them, sabotaging their plans and missions every step of the way, and trying to make the final winnings as little as possible. The twelve strangers must work together as a team while also being unable to truly trust one another. Tensions rise as the competitors argue, form secret alliances, and try to weed out who the undermining secret operative among them could be.

It's been fourteen years since the fifth season aired and the high-stakes show is getting a reimagined reboot. Twelve new contestants will land in the rugged and beautiful Australian wilderness to compete in Mission: Impossible-esque challenges and have their teamwork, problem-solving skills, memory, and willingness to trust tested. If you’re a fan of the original series or just a fan of reality competition shows, get ready for one of the craziest, most addictive competition series to make a comeback. If you’re looking for more information on when and where you can see the modernized Season 6 of The Mole, we’ve kept a close eye on the show’s movements, solved the puzzles that lead to the secret passwords, and put together this guide to help you through to the next round.

Where Will The Mole be Available to Stream?

Rather than airing on television like the series’ previous five seasons, The Mole Season 6 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Whether it's cooking, dating, climbing over lava, or trying to decipher which item is actually a cake, Netflix has a wide range of competition series, but nothing quite like The Mole, which puts its competitors' ability to trust each other to the test while simultaneously pitting them against one another in gripping competitions.

When Will The Mole Premiere?

Get ready to dive into a world of uncertainty and suspicion, because time is running out! The sixth season of The Mole will premiere on Netflix on October 7th.

How Many Episodes Will The Mole Reboot Have?

The series will have ten episodes in total. Different from how Netflix normally releases its series’ episodes, The Mole will be released in three weekly batches. The first five episodes will be released on October 7th, with the remaining five being released in the following two weeks.

When Is The Mole Season 6 Finale?

The Mole’s finale episode will be released in the final batch which will include only the ninth and tenth episodes. This final batch of episodes will be available on Netflix on October 21st.

Will The Mole Reboot Be Different From the Original Series?

So far the competition follows the same formula and rules as the original series, though The Mole’s new host, journalist Alex Wagner, stated in an interview that they have refreshed many of the show's elements in a way that makes the reboot even more compelling than its predecessor. Fans of the original series will be excited to see how things have changed in this updated take on the nostalgic early aughts' competition.

Keeping to the same concept as the original five seasons though, the twelve competitors of Season 6 must use deception, manipulation, and intellect in order to stay in the game as they solve puzzles and complete various tasks and missions in order to add money to the winning pot. Some challenges will add money to the pot for every competitor who finishes, while others will require all teammates to finish, giving the Mole a chance to sabotage the entire operation and cost the team thousands of dollars in winnings. Each contestant will then complete a multiple-choice test regarding the Mole’s identity and actions. Whoever scores the lowest on the test is then eliminated in the tense Execution Ceremony. Players are eliminated until the Mole’s identity is revealed, and the final highest-scoring competitor gets to take home whatever winnings the team was able to hold onto. Viewers will certainly be on the edge of their seats looking for clues and trying to solve the ultimate puzzle of whom the Mole is before the contestants. Make sure to grab your numbered journal and take notes of the clues you see as the series unfolds.

In Season 6, which brings plenty of reality television nostalgia from the 2000s with its cinematography and structure, the competitors will embark on a high-risk joint endeavor to reach their common goal. They will journey by seaplane, repel along ropes suspended above treacherous canyons, trudge through river beds of chest-deep water, navigate around motion-sensing lasers, look for secret passwords hidden in puzzling clues and risk it all for the money.

Where Can You Watch The Original Series?

The original The Mole series is currently only available to watch with a Netflix subscription. Alternatively, the seasons can be purchased individually on DVD. The first two seasons are fan favorites, though the show takes an interesting turn in Seasons 3 and 4 in which the civilian competitors are replaced by a slew of celebrities including comedian Kathy Griffin, actor Stephen Baldwin, and professional basketball player Dennis Rodman.