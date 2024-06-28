The Big Picture The Mole is a popular reality game show where contestants work together to win money, but one of them is secretly sabotaging their efforts. In the current season, there are several contestants who have raised suspicions, but one stands out as the top suspect: Michael O'Brien. Here are the reasons why Michael is the most likely to be The Mole:

Lighthearted and unassuming personality: Michael initially didn't get much attention in the edit, and he hasn't been as deeply concerned about the money. He doesn't look as nervous about being sent home, which makes him a more plausible candidate for The Mole.

Consistently costing the group money: Michael has consistently cost the group thousands of dollars in various missions. This could be seen as a strategic move to throw off suspicion, as he's not taking too much money at once.

The Mole has returned for its second season on Netflix with a whole new set of players, as well as a new saboteur to identify. This reboot of the 2001 series breathed new life into the franchise last season, but the core concept remains the same as it ever was. In the show, 12 strangers work together to complete missions, earning prize money for a communal pot that only one will take home. However, one of the players is actually a double agent. The impostor's objective is to evade detection while spoiling the missions to ensure the lowest endgame jackpot possible.

Few reality TV shows give viewers a chance to play along with the game, which is part of the reason why The Mole is so fascinating. Watching the show isn't just about rooting for your favorites or seeing the competitions, but about trying to prove your own detective skills. Every minute of every episode holds the potential for clues to discover The Mole's identity, and you never know who is doing a great job deceiving you. So, with the first five episodes now available to stream, and several contestants eliminated, who out of the remaining players is most likely to be unmasked as The Mole of season 2?

8 Quaylyn Carter

Bus Driver

Quaylyn absolutely isn't The Mole. He's been the most consistent player focused on earning money for the pot. Every time any bit of cash is taken away from the prize, he has the biggest negative reaction to it, and is the most visibly nervous during eliminations. While that could be seen as overcompensating to throw off suspicions, that would make Q (as he's more often referred to as) a flawless actor, as his performances never waver from being a likable team player.

Q was the only player to not take five thousand dollars out of the pot to watch a video for more information on another player. He kissed his necklace pendant to symbolize swearing at his mother to prove he wasn't lying about having money in Episode 4, "Powers of Observation," and made it a point to say he didn't have to deceive them in a challenge meant for people to be deceptive. Q is playing a game where he's perpetually telling the truth and trying to make it to the end with the most money possible, as opposed to manipulating the other contestants to whittle them away. He's done absolutely nothing visible to negatively influence a challenge. As a bonus, Q is seen least in the preview footage of future episodes set to air July 5, only really showing him wearing the same clothes from a scene that's already aired. That may signify he is the next to be eliminated and doesn't join them in the next mission.

7 Neesh Riaz

Marketer

Neesh stepped up as a leader in the first mission, but ran the risk of being eliminated from the game by doing so. If the group had failed that mission, Neesh and only Neesh would have been supplanted by an infiltrator taking over his spot. The Mole has inside information on challenges ahead of time, but that mission had too many variables that couldn't be controlled. With a limited number of paintball shots to take and the easy chances they'd miss all the infiltrators, how would producers have rigged that not to happen? This isn't like Squid Game: The Challenge where there are hundreds of people all on equal grounds. The Mole is the star player of the season and cannot be sent home, so if Neesh was allowed to be in that risky position, he must be a regular competitor.

In most subsequent missions, Neesh has continued his pseudo-leadership role, trying to navigate others and delegate responsibilities. Little to no attention has been put on him suggesting people who seem unlikely to accomplish their assigned task. What makes Neesh more suspicious than Q, though, is how he opened the clue in Episode 3, "Money Tower". That is one of the few times he's cost the group money. However, that could be chalked up to actually trying to earn them more, as the intent was to sacrifice a little to finish the challenge. Neesh is also seen very little in previews for upcoming episodes, though that could just be clever reality TV editing.

6 Sean Patrick Bryan

Stay-at-Home Dad / Retired Undercover Cop

Sean is where the lines start blurring, as he's not too suspicious, but there are a few things worth questioning. For example, he initially didn't reveal to others that he is a retired undercover cop. That profession alone proves he has many of the skills that would make him a great candidate for The Mole or a similar show like The Traitors. But isn't it a little too obvious? Wouldn't producers cast someone with that background so they could be a good decoy?

Sean's taken some money out of the pot, but not too much. He could have easily chickened out rappelling from the "Money Tower" mission, but was actually faster than Melissa. He outright sabotaged one-third of the server mission in Episode 4 by swapping a photo of someone who ended up being a target, but did so in part to draw attention to himself to throwing others off. After that, he seemed upset he cost everyone some money. Granted, he was considered one of the top three suspects with the most votes for the Episode 5, "Special Delivery" mission, but that doesn't mean much. Sean didn't have the most votes, likely only had one in Michael, and no matter what, those votes just determine who is the most suspicious of the group. It doesn't mean they're necessarily right, and he's been called out as having a terrible poker face.

5 Deanna Thompson

Web Sleuth

Just as Sean being an undercover cop seems suspicious, but could be a red herring, the same applies to Deanna. She brings with her a level of fame, having appeared on the Netflix true crime docuseries Don't F**k with Cats as a heroic internet investigator who helped track down a horrific kitten killer. While it would be tempting to see what she would do if she were in the role of the perpetrator, it's much more likely she was brought in to try to see if she could solve The Mole's identity and to play to the audience who might be familiar with her as a special crossover.

Of course, that could be a double bluff. Deanna comes off as one of the most honest contestants. But why would the editing team outright show The Mole lying to the audience, anyway? There could be big reveals at the end of this season that show little things she did to sabotage missions that flew under the radar. Every time she cost the group money, she's done so in a way where others make a bigger fuss, which would take everyone's eyes off her, which The Mole needs to do.

4 Ryan Warner

Volleyball Coach

Ryan hasn't had as much screen time as other contestants. Perhaps she's just not the most bombastic personality to focus on. But could it be that the editors don't want viewers to know much about her? It's not much to go on, but last year's Mole, Kesi Neblett, was also more of a background player for the first half of the season. The less footage shown of sabotage, the less likely viewers can guess The Mole early in the season and get bored.

Ryan's most duplicitous moment so far has been lying about the chicken satay skewer. Of course, nearly everyone in previous seasons has lied at least once to make themselves look like The Mole, but it came off strange for her to ask Hannah if she was upset over Tony leaving "because she knew something" and didn't tell him, as if she caught Hannah noticing her giving the wrong information. Also, her ability to hit the one last shot in the paintball mission to save the day under pressure cast her in a less suspicious light from the onset, but was that blind luck, or a hidden talent not revealed to us?

3 Muna Abdulahi

Software Engineer

The biggest twist possible would be if Muna were The Mole, as she comes across as the least likely option at a cursory glance. From her introduction, she had a more humble, unassuming aesthetic, as if she's too sweet to be the culprit, not that there haven't been crazier things in reality shows. She's also frequently talked about valuing the prize money, more than anyone but Q. But why was she so quick to jump at the first chance she had to anonymously cost them some money and earn herself an advantage?

Then again, she was fairly obviously lying based on how she reacted to that, quickly saying "It was one of you two if we didn't get the pot" immediately after being the sole reason they lost. She's lied several times in every episode, but been caught in most of them. Almost all her sabotages have been in an effort to earn an exemption for herself, rather than to just cause chaos. If she's the deceiver, she's doing a great job hiding it.

2 Hannah Burns

Marketing Consultant

Hannah's another potential double bluff, like Sean and Deanna. She's so obviously manipulative based on how she drained the pot in Episode 2, "Treasure Island", willing to let it go down to zero just to get an exemption, mostly flirting with her on-screen showmance Tony, as if this were another show. But The Mole doesn't need an exemption and could use that as a cover to sap money from the funds. Hannah has the easy excuse by playing the spoiled pretty girl card who typically gets what she wants, even more so than last season's resident model Avori Henderson. That may be the perfect alibi to keep sabotaging in plain sight.

Suspiciously, Hannah knew Ryan was lying on the server mission, but chose to keep that information to herself and allow the team to lose money. However, she did seem genuinely upset to see Tony go as a result of not divulging that information, and has tried to regain money for the pot since her initial selfish move. Hannah may just actually be somewhat entitled, as opposed to a mastermind. These types of games thrive on selfishness, in this case from both the normal players themselves and The Mole. She's either a great double agent, or a perfect unintentional accomplice.

1 Michael O'Brien

Parking Manager

Hands down, Michael is the top suspect to be The Mole — so much so that Hannah is a very distant runner-up. He checks all the boxes of being a more lighthearted and unassuming person who originally didn't get much attention in the edit, hasn't been as deeply concerned about the money, never looks as nervous about being sent home, and has consistently cost the group thousands of dollars. The evidence is mounting fast in big and small ways, be it how his background is far more athletic than he's shown to be so far, or even as simple as going with a male Mole this season to offset last season's female Mole.

More specifically, in the first mission, Michael kept conveniently slipping to throw Andy off balance from his sniper position. When diving for the emergency kit in Episode 2, he took his time and threw the case further underwater instead of just dropping it or, better yet, pulling it to the surface. Michael only left an exemption on the table after three others were left to take the heat, with two saying they wouldn't budge whatsoever. He knew they were already losing money even without his efforts. In Episode 4's fortune cookie mission, Michael voted for Deanna to lose five thousand dollars, which was the only bit of money they lost.

He's taken money away for an advantage every chance he's been given; and, in the cliffhanger for Episode 5, Michael knows he's suspicious, so it seems he's drained the entire pot back to zero to not only reset the game, but make it too obvious that he's The Mole. This will undoubtedly throw everyone off his scent and earn him another exemption he doesn't need, as he'll be at the finale when it is revealed he's been this season's mastermind all along.

